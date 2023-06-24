Bojangles’ CEO steering restaurant chain ‘out of the chicken business’

Bojangles, a North Carolina favorite long known for its “famous chicken and biscuits,” is making big changes to its business.

“This is going to sound weird or controversial,” CEO Jose Armario told QSR Magazine for its June 2023 edition. “But I’d like to get out of the chicken business. I want to get into the experience business.”

The restaurant chain is pivoting toward a strategy that emphasizes service and aims to make Bojangles into a “national powerhouse brand,” he said. That includes rolling out a new store prototype and testing an updated menu in certain locations that doesn’t include bone-in chicken.

