Bojangles employee kills coworker in shooting at Lexington County restaurant, cops say

One employee at a Lexington County fast food restaurant is dead and another is behind bars after a shooting, the Chapin Police Department said Thursday.

At about 4 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a shooting at the Bojangles at 566 Columbia Avenue, police said in a news release. That’s near Exit 91 on Interstate 26.

Officers determined an argument between two employees led to a shooting. Information what the men were arguing about was not available, but police said the gunfire was an isolated incident.

Warren Bruce Rumph Jr. was arrested, and originally charged with attempted murder, according to the release. That charge was upgraded to murder Thursday morning when police said the shooting victim died after being taken to a Prisma Health hospital in Richland County.

Rumph is also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the release.

The 20-year-old is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center and no bond has been set, jail records show.

The Lexington County Coroner’s Office is expected to publicly identify the shooting victim after notifying his family.

In addition to the coroner’s office, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, assisted in the investigation, which is ongoing, according to police.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.