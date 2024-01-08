Bojangles combines fan favorites in new menu item. Here’s when you can get it

Bojangles’ newest menu item is a mashup of fan favorites, but it won’t stick around.

Starting Jan. 8, chicken rice bowls arrive for a limited time at participating Bojangles restaurants nationwide, the Charlotte-based chicken chain said in a news release.

The bowls combine menu mainstays, including dirty rice and pinto beans, according to a product description. They’re then topped with shredded cheeses and customers’ choice of diced grilled chicken or fried Chicken Supremes.

Each bowl also comes with a side of hot sauce for those who like a bit of heat.

“The Chicken Rice Bowl is right on time as the season of enjoying warm comfort food approaches,” Marshall Scarborough, vice president of menu and culinary innovation at Bojangles, said in the release.

Customers can get the chicken rice bowl in-store or order ahead on the Bojangles app. It’s is available for a limited time, but Bojangles didn’t say how long.

Pricing information wasn’t immediately available.

Find your nearest Bojangles here.

