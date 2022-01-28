BOJ's Kuroda says Japan must cooperate with U.S., Europe on cenbank digital currency norms

FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective mask walks past the headquarters of Bank of Japan amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Leika Kihara
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Haruhiko Kuroda
    Japanese banker

By Leika Kihara

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan must cooperate with Europe and the United States in creating a global standard on the technical aspects of issuing a central bank digital currency (CBDC), the chief of Japan's central bank said on Friday.

While the Bank of Japan (BOJ) had made no decision yet whether to issue its own digital currency, it was proceeding with experiments and a plan to deliberate on specific designs of one, Governor Haruhiko Kuroda told parliament.

Asked by a lawmaker on whether Japan would be able to decide around 2026 whether it can issue a CBDC, Kuroda said: "Personally, I think that's the case."

The final decision on whether Japan would issue a CBDC, however, must be made after close consultation between the BOJ, government and private entities, Kuroda said.

"What's most important is for the idea to get sufficient understanding by the public," he said.

In the same parliament session, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said Tokyo was closely watching China's fast-paced development on issuing a digital yuan.

A global front-runner, China has moved much faster on CBDC than Group of 7 nations including Japan. China's central bank said last week it was ready to provide digital yuan payment services to the Beijing Winter Olympics visitors.

The BOJ started the first phase of its experiment on CBDC in April last year and plans to move to the second phase this year.

But the central bank has said it has no immediate plans to issue a digital yen. Pilot programmes, if any, won't take place until 2023 at the earliest.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Kenneth Maxwell)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Stimulus Update: Extra Stimulus Money Is Coming for Residents in These 4 States in 2022

    Hoping for more stimulus money in 2022? If you're a resident of one of these four states, you may be in luck.

  • Mexicans chafe over struggling economy and surging inflation

    Miguel Alejo does not know how inflation is measured or what makes a recession. "The economy has really gone down," he added, describing December sales as "dead" and well below pre-pandemic levels. On Monday, the national statistics agency is due to publish a preliminary estimate for fourth-quarter gross domestic product (GDP).

  • Stimulus Update: IRS Announces All Third-Round Economic Impact Payments Have Been Sent

    The IRS announced on Thursday, Jan. 26 that all third-round Economic Impact Payments have been sent out. However, people can still claim any remaining stimulus money they're owed on their 2021 income...

  • Indians want those who profited from the pandemic to pay a covid surcharge

    Indians want its wealthiest class, and companies that profited from the pandemic, to pay a covid surcharge.

  • Knives out for Dishy Rishi as he is 'captured by the Treasury' on tax

    Until now, he has been the pandemic wunderkind who can do no wrong, doling out furlough cash and helping businesses to "bounce back" from coronavirus.

  • Can Americans Expect Stimulus Checks in 2022? Experts Weigh In

    The year opened with a debate over the American Rescue Plan, which would go on to boost household income by $1,400 -- $5,600 for a family of four -- through a third round of direct Economic Impact...

  • Philippines Economy on Pace to Pre-Pandemic Levels This Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwayThe Philippine economy expanded more than expecte

  • The Fed says it’s raising interest rates — will that mean much for inflation?

    The Fed doesn't have much control over supply-chain disruptions that are causing higher prices, according to the chief economist at The Conference Board.

  • The Indian government may try to budget its way out of economic funk and poll trouble

    Slowing growth and high prices are a lethal combo. Add to it another explosive ingredient: unemployment.

  • U.S. goods trade deficit hits record high; retail inventories surge

    The U.S. trade deficit in goods widened to a record high in December as imports increased for a fifth straight month amid strong domestic demand, suggesting that trade likely remained a drag on economic growth in the fourth quarter. But imports are helping to replenish depleted inventories, with the report from the Commerce Department on Wednesday showing strong restocking at retailers and wholesalers last month.

  • Argentina faces $1.1 billion debt repayment deadline as IMF protests simmer

    Argentina is facing deadlines for nearly $1.1 billion in debt repayments to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) by Tuesday amid uncertainty over whether the South American country will pay and tense talks to revamp around $40 billion in loans. The grains-producing country, which has been battling currency and debt crises for years, is due to pay back $730 million to the IMF on Friday and another $365 million on Tuesday though officials have not confirmed plans to pay. "What is going to happen, we will know in the next few hours," presidential spokeswoman Gabriela Cerruti told a news conference on Thursday.

  • What Today's Fed Decision Could Mean for Crypto

    Interest rate hikes are likely to be modest in 2022 - but that could still be enough to drastically change the equation for speculative bets.

  • Child Tax Credit Update: Sens. Bennet, Booker, More Urge Biden to Extend Advance Payments

    In a letter dated Jan. 26, 2022, Senators Michael F. Bennet (D-Colo.), Cory A. Booker (D-N.J.), Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), Ron Wyden (D-Or.) and Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) urged President Biden and...

  • Puerto Rico Updated Fiscal Plan Pushes Out Deficits to 2048

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsStocks Drop in Roller-Coaster Ride for Wall Street: Markets WrapJeremy Grantham Has an Even Scarier Prediction Than His Crash CallA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CyclonePowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingPuerto Rico can avoid budget deficits for the ne

  • Bridgewater Sees ‘Much Bigger’ Drop in Stocks Before Fed Blinks

    (Bloomberg) -- How much further is the Federal Reserve willing to let stocks slide? That’s the burning question of the moment for financial markets, and Greg Jensen, co-chief investment officer at Bridgewater Associates, has an answer: as much as 20% more.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields

  • The Fed isn't the only problem investors are worried about

    The Federal Reserve will be raising rates, just as the economy is slowing. The markets hate that.Why it matters: The ugly start to the stock trading year doesn't just reflect Fed-induced agita — investors are also worried about a growth slowdown.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: The S&P 500 has tumbled 8.7% since the start of the year. It's the second-worst start ever for the stock market, after the financial crisis year of 2008, per rec

  • On The Money — No SALT, and maybe no deal

    Happy Wednesday and welcome to On The Money, your nightly guide to everything affecting your bills, bank account and bottom line. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup. Today's Big Deal: It doesn't look like Senate Democrats are going to include SALT relief in their scaled-back Build Back Better plan. We'll also look at the Fed's most recent announcement and lawmakers' last-minute push to actually pass an annual spending bill. But first...

  • Powell says Fed ‘of a mind’ to raise interest rates in March to fight high inflation

    Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Wednesday said the central bank "is of a mind" to raise interest rates in March as part of an effort to combat the highest inflation in decades.

  • Will Kathy Hochul's pragmatic ambitions pay off? We'll see | Ed Forbes

    Gov. Kathy Hochul's ambition is to rival FDR. Will her early good luck see her through?

  • Intel chip factory is part of Ohio's plan to regain its status as manufacturing powerhouse

    If a computer chip facility is built in Licking County it would transform central Ohio and cement Ohio's status as a manucfacturing hub again.