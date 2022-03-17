BOJ's Kuroda sees inflation remaining short of 2% target

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Leika Kihara
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Haruhiko Kuroda
    Japanese banker

By Leika Kihara

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan is unlikely to see inflation hitting a central bank target of 2%, even accounting for rising energy costs, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday, making the case for keeping monetary policy ultra-easy.

His remark highlights the widening divergence between the BOJ's dovish stance and the U.S. Federal Reserve, which raised interest rates on Wednesday for the first time since 2018 and laid out plans to keep hiking borrowing costs.

"It will take more time to achieve our 2% inflation target in a stable manner, so it's too early to debate specifics on how to exit from easy policy," Kuroda told parliament.

Analysts expect Japan's core consumer inflation, which hit 0.2% in January, to accelerate to near 2% from April as the effect of cellphone fee cuts dissipate.

The recent spike in energy and commodity prices, driven by the war in Ukraine and sanctions on Russia, adds to inflationary pressures with the impact likely to persist for most of this year.

Kuroda, however, played down the chance that inflation will hit 2% long enough to warrant withdrawing monetary stimulus.

"I don't think Japan is in a condition where inflation stably hits 2%, even when the impact of cellphone fee cuts taper off and energy prices rise further," he said.

When 2% inflation is achieved, the BOJ will consider exiting ultra-easy policy and disclose its plans, Kuroda said.

"In doing so, we will guide monetary policy to ensure markets including those for Japanese government bonds remain stable," he added.

At its two-day meeting ending on Friday, the BOJ is widely expected to policy steady and warn of heightening economic risks from the Ukraine crisis.

(Reporting by Leika KiharaEditing by Shri Navaratnam and Kim Coghill)

Recommended Stories

  • Russia to press on with MS-21 and Superjet airliner projects

    Russia said on Wednesday it would accelerate the development of its domestic civilian aerospace sector by focusing on flagship airliner projects such as the Irkut MS-21, also known as the MC-21, and the Sukhoi Superjet. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has killed thousands, displaced more than 3 million people and raised fears of a wider confrontation between Russia and the United States, the world's two biggest nuclear powers. After the United States and Europe cut it off from swathes of the global economy with retaliatory sanctions, Russia is facing its gravest economic crisis since the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union.

  • Shoe Retailer Belle Is Said to Plan $1 Billion Hong Kong IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Belle Fashion Group is targeting to raise about $1 billion in its Hong Kong initial public offering, people familiar with the matter said, five years after private equity firms took China’s biggest women’s footwear retailer private.Most Read from BloombergPowerful Quake Off North Japan Kills 4, More Than 90 InjuredIn a Chilling Threat, Putin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’Ukraine Update: U.S. House Set to Revoke Russia’s Trade StatusRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades an

  • Fonterra Touts Mozzarella-Topped Dumplings to Stoke China Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- Fonterra Cooperative Group is trying to boost sales in China with a campaign encouraging people to try mozzarella cheese on dumplings.Most Read from BloombergPowerful Quake Off North Japan Kills 4, More Than 90 InjuredIn a Chilling Threat, Putin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’Ukraine Update: U.S. House Set to Revoke Russia’s Trade StatusRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksKremlin Embrace of Neutral-Ukraine Plan Sparks Hope on TalksIt might sound like

  • Handbags at dawn: Chanel duels South Korean resellers in luxury boom

    As COVID curbs cut travel and duty-free shopping, South Koreans are driving a luxury goods boom at home that has left Chanel barring nearly a third of would-be shoppers to stop bulk buyers snagging $10,000 bags for resale with markups of 20% or more. The storied French fashion and luxury company told Reuters it has seen traffic to its boutiques in South Korea skid since it began screening for customers it believed might be stocking up purely to flip to others in the resale market. Chanel's strategy, implemented since July last year, came as global demand for luxury goods was picking up after the worst of the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Factbox: Global fuel subsidies ramped up to counter energy price spike

    Countries have announced fuel subsidies to cushion consumers from the impact of soaring energy prices after oil skyrocketed last week to 14-year highs. The industry ministry adopted a temporary emergency measure on Jan. 27 to ease wholesale prices and mitigate a sharp rise in the prices of gasoline and other fuel by giving oil distributors a subsidy of 3.4 yen ($0.0287) a litre. Since then the subsidy has risen four times, most recently to the upper limit of 25 yen a litre from Thursday.

  • China Could Cut Rates in Days After Strong Vow to Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- China watchers expect the central bank to take policy action within days after top financial leaders made a strong pledge to boost markets and support the economy.Most Read from BloombergPowerful Quake Off North Japan Kills 4, More Than 90 InjuredIn a Chilling Threat, Putin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’Ukraine Update: U.S. House Set to Revoke Russia’s Trade StatusRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksKremlin Embrace of Neutral-Ukraine Plan Sparks Hope

  • Gundlach Thinks A Recession’s Likely in 2023

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergPowerful Quake Off North Japan Kills 4, More Than 90 InjuredIn a Chilling Threat, Putin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’Ukraine Update: U.S. House Set to Revoke Russia’s Trade StatusRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksKremlin Embrace of Neutral-Ukraine Plan Sparks Hope on TalksJeffrey Gundlach, the CEO of DoubleLine Capital, does not

  • Paytm Analyst Who Predicted Slump Further Cuts Target Price

    (Bloomberg) -- Paytm, the Indian digital payments startup whose stock has slumped 71% since its November market debut, had its price target cut further by a Macquarie Capital Securities (India) Pvt. analyst who was early to predict the company’s troubles.Most Read from BloombergPowerful Quake Off North Japan Kills 4, More Than 90 InjuredIn a Chilling Threat, Putin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’Ukraine Update: U.S. House Set to Revoke Russia’s Trade StatusRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over De

  • TikTok's Main China Rival Loses Global Business Chief

    (Bloomberg) -- Kuaishou Technology’s international business leader Tony Qiu has departed the company, according to people familiar with the matter, expanding a management reshuffle at TikTok’s biggest Chinese rival.Most Read from BloombergPowerful Quake Off North Japan Kills 4, More Than 90 InjuredIn a Chilling Threat, Putin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’Ukraine Update: U.S. House Set to Revoke Russia’s Trade StatusRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksKremlin Embrac

  • What happens to the stock market when the Fed raises interest rates?

    The Fed says its hiking interest rates six more times this year. Stocks tend to do well when rates increase, but war in Ukraine poses major risks

  • Putin’s Own Soldiers Are Refusing to Fight in Ukraine

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyRussian President Vladimir Putin has two options at this point, says Ukrainian diplomat Olexander Scherba: Either he destroys Ukraine and takes its cities and then withdraws, or “he withdraws without doing that because he cannot accomplish anything here.”Putin may not realize it, but “everyone outside this very close circle around Putin understands that this campaign is going down the drain,” Scherba adds on this episode The New Abnormal. “The [Ukrainia

  • Jeanine Pirro Erupts At Geraldo Rivera For Suggesting Putin 'Was Playing' Trump

    The Russian leader "was a wuss when Trump was president," the Fox News host shouted at her colleague.

  • Donald Trump’s Unswerving Loyalty To Vladimir Putin On Full Display In CNN Explainer

    Jake Tapper dismantled a MAGA Republican talking point about Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • UFO Expert 'Absolutely Floored' By Revelation From Obama Library

    The news comes amid an unprecedented series of disclosures about UFOs.

  • Trump released a statement full of recycled false claims about NATO as Zelenskyy finished an emotional speech to Congress

    Trump has repeatedly and wrongly claimed that NATO is "delinquent" and member countries need to "pay up."

  • Ukrainian mayor, heralded by many, is ultranationalist

    When Artem Semenikhin, the mayor of Konotop, Ukraine, was praised for his bravery in standing up to Russian attackers, there was one thing missing: the fact that he is a member of the far-right, ultranationalist Ukrainian political party Svoboda.

  • Pundit ripped for criticizing Zelensky's attire for address

    A pundit is facing fierce backlash for knocking Volodymyr Zelensky's casual look during the Ukrainian president's wartime address to Congress.Peter Schiff, a former GOP Senate candidate in Connecticut and chief economist at Euro Pacific Capital, wrote Wednesday following Zelensky's impassioned plea to lawmakers that he understood "times are hard" but questioned the Ukraine leader's choice of appearing in an army-green T-shirt.I understand times...

  • What to know about the 100 US 'Switchblade' drones heading to Ukraine

    In a White House list of weapons being sent to Ukraine as part of a new $800 million military support package announced by President Joe Biden Wednesday -- among nearly 10,000 anti-armor weapons, 800 anti-aircraft Stinger systems, and thousands of rifles -- appeared 100 "tactical unmanned aerial systems." The 100 unmanned systems heading to Ukraine are actually small "Switchblade" drones, a U.S. official told ABC News. Unlike long-range Predator drones, which look similar to small planes and fire missiles at targets, the smallest Switchblade model fits in a rucksack and flies directly into targets to detonate its small warhead.

  • Lara Logan: Zelensky Wore Leather Pants so Maybe the Russian Invasion Isn’t So Bad

    From Satanic panic to blaming NATO, Trumpy pundits are adopting crazier-than-the-Kremlin talking points to defend Putin's invasion of Ukraine

  • Conservative Columnist Warns GOP Of 'Demented Fringe' Pushing Trump 2024

    National Review's Charles Cooke had one simple request for Republicans.