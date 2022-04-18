BOJ's Kuroda warns recent yen moves 'quite sharp', may hurt businesses

FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda wearing a protective face mask attends a news conference as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues in Tokyo
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tetsushi Kajimoto and Leika Kihara
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Haruhiko Kuroda
    Japanese banker

By Tetsushi Kajimoto and Leika Kihara

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday the yen's recent moves have been "quite sharp" and could hurt companies' business plans, offering his strongest warning to date of the risks stemming from the currency's depreciation.

Kuroda said there was no change in his assessment that overall, a weak yen was good for the economy since it boosts the value of profits Japanese firms earn overseas.

But he added the yen's drop to around 125-126 yen against the dollar, from around 115-116 yen a month ago, was volatile enough to hurt companies.

"The recent falls in the yen, which lost about 10 yen to the dollar in about a month, is quite sharp and could make it hard for companies to set business plans," Kuroda told parliament.

"In that sense, we need to take into account the negative effect" of a weak yen, he said.

Traders bought the yen on the comment, helping push the dollar down by 0.22% to 126.25 yen on Monday.

Kuroda, however, repeated his view the BOJ must maintain its massive stimulus programme to support a fragile economic recovery.

The yen has slid to two-decade lows against the dollar on prospects of widening U.S.-Japan interest rate differentials, with the BOJ seen maintaining ultra-low interest rates even as the Federal Reserve plans steady pace of rate hikes.

A former currency diplomat, Kuroda has consistently preached the merits of a weak yen despite growing concern among lawmakers that sharper yen falls may hurt the economy by inflating already rising import costs for fuel and food.

His latest remarks are closer to those of Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki, who on Monday repeated a warning he made last week that recent yen falls could be bad for the economy.

"In a situation like now when companies have yet to sufficiently raise prices and wages, a weak yen isn't desirable," Suzuki said. "In fact, it's a bad yen decline."

Suzuki declined to comment when asked whether Tokyo was ready to intervene in the currency market to stem yen declines.

"Kuroda may have aligned his view a bit closer to that of the finance minister, to avoid giving markets the impression the two aren't seeing eye to eye on this issue," said Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute.

"But I don't think the BOJ will do something to influence currency rates because that's something beyond its mandate."

(Reporting by Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Additional reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore & Shri Navaratnam)

Recommended Stories

  • Japan's yen bounces briefly after Kuroda comments

    The yen won a brief reprieve after hitting fresh two-decade lows from Japanese policymaker comments on Monday, even as holidays confined the U.S. dollar to narrow ranges against most other currencies. The yen fell to a two-decade low of 126.795 in early Asian trading, before both Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda and Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki voiced concerns and caused it to bounce as far as 126.25. With the Easter holiday in Australia, Hong Kong and other parts of Asia dulling trade in other currencies, the dollar remained strong and supported by a hawkish Federal Reserve while the euro was hamstrung by a lack of clarity on when rates in the euro zone would rise.

  • Mexico Congress Debates President’s Electricity Reform

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexican lower house lawmakers on Sunday began debating a controversial proposal by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to restore the state’s monopoly over the electricity industry. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against OnslaughtHousing Market Fever Starts to Break in BoiseBiden Weighing Student Loan Cancellation or Moratorium ExtensionUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Talks With Russia Are at Dead EndMusk Uses Inverted Smile Emoji on 2017 Twee

  • Investing in Ricegrowers (ASX:SGLLV) five years ago would have delivered you a 110% gain

    Stock pickers are generally looking for stocks that will outperform the broader market. Buying under-rated businesses...

  • Transurban Group (ASX:TCL) shareholders have earned a 6.9% CAGR over the last five years

    If you buy and hold a stock for many years, you'd hope to be making a profit. Furthermore, you'd generally like to see...

  • Xiamen issues China’s first blockchain-based commemorative subway ticket

    Xiamen, a major city in China’s southeastern province Fujian, Friday issued China’s first batch of digital commemorative subway tickets based on Alibaba’s blockchain, AntChain. See related article: More courts in China accept blockchain-stored evidence Fast facts The digital ticket bears a likeness to a decorative metal badge, and is themed with a combination of Xiamen […]

  • Here Are Some Answers to Common Questions on Social Security Disability and Spousal Benefits

    Readers had questions about whether Social Security's disability benefits change to regular benefits and the impact of working on payments, as well as whether spousal benefits can be claimed retroactively and what are an ex-wife's rights to spousal benefits.

  • Musk tweets 'Love Me Tender' days after Twitter takeover offer

    After Musk's TED talk on Thursday, he hinted at the possibility of a hostile bid in which he would bypass Twitter's board and put the offer directly to its shareholders, tweeting: "It would be utterly indefensible not to put this offer to a shareholder vote". Over the weekend Musk, already the San Francisco-based company's second-largest shareholder after amassing a 9.1% stake in the social media firm, tweeted Twitter board's "economic interests are simply not aligned with shareholders".

  • Bitcoin mining difficulty drops amid market turmoil

    Bitcoin miners saw a 1.26% drop in mining difficulty on Thursday, the third time this year, while the price fell to less than US$40,000. See related article: Cryptos slump over inflation, Shanghai lockdown and war concerns Fast facts The mining difficulty level is now at 28.23 trillion at block height 731,808, after it saw an […]

  • Dave Ramsey Says This Financial Mistake Is Like Dropping an Atomic Bomb on Your Budget

    Finance guru Dave Ramsey has identified one of these big mistakes, and has issued a strong warning to his followers about it. As Ramsey's blog explains, taking out a bigger mortgage in order to buy a costlier house than planned is like dropping a bomb on your financial life because the large monthly payments that you'll end up taking on can destroy your ability to do other important things with your money. First and foremost, when you take out a mortgage loan, you commit to paying it for a long time.

  • Jack Dorsey rips Twitter’s board, says it has ‘consistently been the dysfunction of the company’

    "Are you allowed to say this?" one user tweeted. "No," Dorsey replied.

  • Elon Musk Has an Original Strategy to Take Control of Twitter

    The billionaire has launched a hostile $43 billion bid to buy the microblogging website but is met with resistance from the board.

  • If You'd Invested $10,000 in AT&T in 2015, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Back in 2015, AT&T (NYSE: T) closed its $49 billion purchase of DirecTV to become the country's largest pay-TV provider. At the time, AT&T believed that acquisition would strengthen its business with a four-way bundle of its mobile, fixed-line, internet, and pay-TV services. AT&T bought Time Warner for $85 billion in 2018 to build its own streaming services, but that expansion was chaotic, costly, and offset the relatively stable growth of its telecom business.

  • Here’s How Much Cash You Need Stashed if a National Emergency Happens

    You've probably heard time and again that it's important to have a rainy day fund set up "just in case" something unexpected were to happen. But we're now at a time when having an emergency fund is...

  • Russia's debt default will be one of the hardest in history to resolve and could see the US seize the central bank's assets, economist says

    The US seized Afghanistan's central bank reserves and could do it again with Russia, according to the consultancy Oxford Economics.

  • 9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

    We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Unstoppable Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    Last year, the stock market proved virtually unstoppable, with a peak decline in the benchmark S&P 500 of just 5%. Both the S&P 500 and iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average reached double-digit percentage declines in March, while the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) shed as much as 22% of its value between mid-November and mid-March. This 22% decline officially put the Nasdaq in a bear market.

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Can Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Since the end of the Great Recession 13 years ago, growth stocks have proved virtually unstoppable. Although growth stocks have also taken it on the chin during the recent pullback in the broader market, history has shown that fast-growing companies often outperform during periods of economic weakness or contractions. In other words, it could be the perfect time to go shopping for high-quality growth stocks.

  • AT&T’s Spinoff Was a Long Time Coming. For Investors, It Was Worth the Wait.

    AT&T has officially closed the book on a tumultuous phase of its nearly 150-year history, with its foray into the media business finally over. On April 8, the company officially spun off Warner Bros. and completed the media group’s subsequent merger with Discovery. Investors now have a pair of inexpensive stocks to consider: The leaner AT&T (ticker: T), focused on competing in the U.S. wireless and home broadband markets, and the streaming-centered entertainment company Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD).

  • 3 Under-the-Radar Cryptocurrencies With More Potential Than Shiba Inu

    Shiba Inu is trending, but there are some exciting catalysts that could push Terra, Avalanche, and Decentraland higher.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Really Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on bearish-looking names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Apogee Enterprises recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.