BOK Is Ready to Provide More Liquidity If Needed to Ease Jitters
(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Korea is ready to provide more liquidity to stabilize short-term money markets if needed, said Deputy Governor Lee Sang-hyeong, after credit markets there became strained following a surprise default by a developer earlier this year.
Credit strains have recently improved, but uncertainty around financial institutions’ money management is high as movements usually increase during year-end season, Lee said Thursday. The BOK would provide more liquidity via repo transactions, he said.
The BOK plans 2-3 repo auctions by the end of this year, starting Monday.
A default by a theme park developer recently triggered the worst meltdown in South Korea’s credit market since the global financial crisis. Officials in Seoul have deployed various measures to reverse a runup in short-term borrowing costs.
One of the steps was to broaden the eligible collateral banks could provide when they receive loans from the central bank.
