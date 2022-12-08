BOK Is Ready to Provide More Liquidity If Needed to Ease Jitters

(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Korea is ready to provide more liquidity to stabilize short-term money markets if needed, said Deputy Governor Lee Sang-hyeong, after credit markets there became strained following a surprise default by a developer earlier this year.

Credit strains have recently improved, but uncertainty around financial institutions’ money management is high as movements usually increase during year-end season, Lee said Thursday. The BOK would provide more liquidity via repo transactions, he said.

The BOK plans 2-3 repo auctions by the end of this year, starting Monday.

A default by a theme park developer recently triggered the worst meltdown in South Korea’s credit market since the global financial crisis. Officials in Seoul have deployed various measures to reverse a runup in short-term borrowing costs.

One of the steps was to broaden the eligible collateral banks could provide when they receive loans from the central bank.

