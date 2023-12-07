Bokeelia woman charged with battery last seen at home where fatal stabbing, witness says

Around 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, the Lee County Sheriff's Office said the death investigation along Luloma Lane, in Bokeelia, was being treated as a homicide.

A Pine Island woman remained in custody Thursday afternoon on a six-figure bond, charged with battery on the same day authorities investigated a fatal stabbing on the street.

Lori Quinn, 49, is jailed on a $100,000 bond. She was arrested Tuesday on a battery charge.

Authorities haven't confirmed if she's linked to a fatal stabbing on the 5800 block of Luloma Lane, in Bokeelia, on Pine Island.

Around 3 p.m. Tuesday, the Lee County Sheriff's Office said a fatal stabbing along Luloma Lane was being treated as a homicide.

At the time, the sheriff's office said one person was dead and added it was an isolated incident.

According to Quinn's arrest affidavit, around 6 a.m. Tuesday, Lee County deputies responded to the 5800 block of Luloma Lane.

Pine Island stabbing: One person dead in Pine Island stabbing investigated as homicide, Lee sheriff's office says

Deputies spoke with a witness, who told them his girlfriend's grandmother, whose identity is redacted in the report, was in the home with an apparent stab wound to the chest, the report indicates.

The witness told authorities he believed Quinn stabbed the victim, as he had just seen her in the home.

Deputies reported the victim lay on the floor with a "large kitchen knife protruding from her chest."

Authorities said the victim was unconscious and not breathing.

The witness said he last saw Quinn at the home across from the crime scene. Deputies knocked on the door and Quinn responded, the report says. She was taken into custody.

When authorities further questioned the witness, he said he owns the home where the stabbing happened, but added he and an undisclosed companion live on a boat on the property.

One of their grandmothers lives in the home, the witness told authorities.

The witness said that between 1 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, he and the undisclosed resident were fixing items on the boat when he heard Quinn calling for him.

He asked Quinn what she wanted, she asked the witness to come to her home. The witness complied, according to the report.

After he entered Quinn's home, the witness said, Quinn inquired "if they could talk and have sex." The witness declined the request and said he was in a relationship, the report says.

Quinn then used both hands to grab the witness by his face and attempted to turn his head, authorities said. The witness pulled away and left the home.

The witness said he then returned to the boat and continued to do work with his companion for about another hour, the report indicates.

While they were on the boat, he reported seeing Quinn riding her bicycle in the street. He also reported hearing a "thump" outside the boat, but didn't see anyone.

Between 3:30 and 3:45 a.m., the witness' companion looked through the boat's window and saw Quinn approaching the home again.

Both exited the boat and attempted to ask Quinn what she was doing at the property, according to the report.

When the witness approached the front door, authorities said, he found the front door open and found Quinn in the living room. Quinn then told him it was her home.

Once Quinn exited the home, the witness said he realized the generator had stopped working.

When the witness and his companion returned with flashlights, he saw the victim lay on the floor with the knife on her chest.

Quinn is next due in court for her arraignment on the battery charge Dec. 26.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Threads @tomasfrobeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Bokeelia woman charged with battery on night of fatal stabbing