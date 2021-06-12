Boko Haram: Nigerian president admits failure to end violence

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Muhammadu Buhari speech today
Mr Buhari was re-elected for a second four-year term in 2019

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari has admitted that he has failed to end insecurity in the country, a promise he made when he was elected in 2015.

In a TV address, he said the fight against Islamist militants in the north had had the unintended consequence of spreading violence to other areas.

Mr Buhari extended his "heartfelt condolences" to families of victims.

The Boko Haram Islamist group, which began its insurgency in 2009, has stepped up attacks in recent months.

After his election in 2015, President Buhari said the group had been "technically defeated" by an army offensive.

But there have been dozens of attacks in the north-east since the start of the year, and a number of military bases as well as towns have been overrun by the militants. Weapons, food and medicines have also been looted.

In his address marking Democracy Day on Saturday, President Buhari said the past two years had seen "challenges that would have destroyed other nations, especially relating to our collective security".

Referring to the attacks and kidnappings that have spread to north-west and central Nigeria, he said: "Unfortunately, like most conflict situations, some Nigerian criminals have taken advantage of a difficult situation".

He expressed his condolences to "families and friends of our countrymen, women and children who have been the unfortunate victims of such senseless kidnappings and murders".

Supporters of the &quot;Coalition of Northern Groups&quot; (CNG) rally to urge authorities to rescue hundreds of abducted schoolboys, in northwestern state of Katsina, Nigeria on December 17, 2020
Mr Buhari's government has been under fire over growing insecurity

The president said he would do "everything in [his] power to ensure security".

The speech came as some Nigerians gathered for nationwide protests over issues of insecurity.

In recent times, security forces have attacked protesters and many have accused the government of trying to prevent criticism.

Key protest organisers have often been targeted and arrested.

Boko Haram at a glance:

  • Founded in 2002

  • Initially focused on opposing Western education

  • Launched military operations in 2009

  • Gained attention in 2014 with Chibok kidnappings

  • Pledged allegiance to Islamic State in 2015

  • Split into two factions in 2016

Over the past year the army has been withdrawing troops from smaller bases in the north-east to focus on large sites known as Super Camps.

However, it has left vast swathes of rural communities unprotected, analysts say.

There are concerns that armed criminal gangs in other parts of the country are forging links with the militants.

And last December, then army chief Lt Gen Yusuf Tukur Buratai suggested that the fight against Boko Haram could continue for another 20 years.

Recommended Stories

  • Can Nigeria still be a tech hub without Twitter?

    The ban makes it difficult for the government to argue that it is friendly to technology enterprises.

  • Go green or go bipartisan? Biden's big infrastructure choice

    President Joe Biden’s hopes of channeling billions of dollars into green infrastructure investments to fight climate change are running into the political obstacle of winning over Republican lawmakers who oppose that approach as unnecessary, excessive spending. As negotiations unfold in Congress in search of a bipartisan deal, the White House's ability to ensure a climate focus in Biden's sweeping infrastructure package is becoming daunting — so much so that key Democrats are warning the administration to quit negotiating with Republicans, calling it a waste of time that will produce no viable compromise. The debate is similar to the political and policy differences complicating Biden’s broader talks over his ambitious infrastructure agenda, the sweeping $1.7 trillion American Jobs Plan making its way through Congress, as Democrats and Republicans argue over what, exactly, constitutes infrastructure and how much is needed.

  • UK-EU Brexit spat over N Ireland clouds G7 leaders summit

    After Britain’s top diplomat accused the EU of taking a “bloody-minded” approach to relations, Johnson also met the bloc’s leaders, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel, at the Carbis Bay resort where G-7 leaders are gathering. The two sides are locked in an escalating diplomatic feud over Northern Ireland, the only part of the U.K. that has a land border with the bloc.

  • Will a Systematic Withdrawal Plan Work for You?

    Systematic withdrawal plans are commonly used in retirement income planning, but they are also often misunderstood.

  • Pelosi urges Senate Democrats to back voting rights bill and ‘save democracy’

    House speaker makes caucus call as bill on brink of collapseSenator Joe Manchin says he will not back For the People Act Nancy Pelosi said on the call she was holding out hope that Senate Democrats could persuade Manchin to extend his support. Photograph: Lenin Nolly/Zuma/Rex/Shutterstock Nancy Pelosi is urging congressional Democrats not to abandon their marquee voting-rights legislation in favor of a narrower bill, as the House speaker attempts to stave off opposition to the embattled measure

  • The Morning After: Will your Mac run macOS Monterey?

    A week of WWDC 2021 news, the start of E3 2021 and new vehicles from Ford and Tesla. A very busy week in tech.

  • Christian terrorist who mowed down Muslim family ‘was laughing’ as he got out of blood covered truck

    killer is said to have told taxi driver to film his arrest

  • 'Swallowed by the whale': Lobster diver caught by humpback whale off Massachusetts beach

    Michael Packard "was swallowed by the whale, he was in his mouth for about 20 seconds," said sister Cynthia Packard.

  • Democrats threaten to subpoena Trump officials over secret attempts to obtain lawmakers’ data

    Schumer calls Barr’s alleged seizure of Apple data ‘gross abuse of power’ and ‘assault on the separation of powers’

  • From JFK to Trump: Controversial moments between US presidents and the Queen

    In more than half a century on the throne, the British monarch has encountered many awkward moments when it comes to welcoming her US counterparts

  • FBI to probe billionaire IRS leak that revealed Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos paid little to federal tax

    Federal agency to probe leak of IRS records as Republicans and Democrats argue over tax

  • The mother of a teen accused of killing her father and laughing about it on video is a former state senator

    Elizabeth Halseth, who served as a Republican, was the youngest woman ever elected to the Nevada legislature in 2010 at age 27.

  • Wife fires husband from CA coffee company over racial slur in argument with Black man

    The husband said he and the Black man got into a dispute over a parking spot.

  • Economist awarded medal of freedom by Trump says low wage employees ‘aren’t worth $15’

    Former Reagan adviser under fire for comments, with one critic tweeting: ‘Honestly speaking, Art Laffer isn't worth $15 an hour’

  • NZ makes England pay for drops to trail by 74 in 2nd test

    New Zealand made England suffer for dropped catches to trail by only 74 runs after day two of the second test at Edgbaston on Friday. Replying to England's 303 all out, New Zealand was 229-3 after the unexpected dismissal of Will Young on 82 off the final ball of the day. Ross Taylor was left on 46 not out and Henry Nicholls was expected to join him on Saturday morning.

  • Woman and her year-old grandson killed in Florida Publix shooting had no apparent connection to gunman

    ‘This one is hard. You don’t like to hear about these things in your district,’ says police commissioner

  • Ilhan Omar claims Jewish Democrats ‘harassing her’ as public feud over Israel splits party

    Members called recent controversial remarks ‘offensive’ and ‘misguided’

  • House lifts mask mandate for fully vaccinated lawmakers, staff after more than a year of restrictions

    A significant number of Republicans have refused to say whether they've been vaccinated. Several have been fined for not wearing masks on the floor.

  • FBI director says he’s ‘not aware of any investigation’ against Trump related to Capitol riot

    Christopher Wray added that he could not confirm or deny whether the bureau is investigating specific people

  • How Canada's residential schools stole childhoods

    Tortured, beaten, and forced to live a regimented lifestyle that denied their indigenous culture -- these three siblings are survivors of Canadian residential schools. Last month, the remains of 215 indigenous children were discovered at a school in Western Canada. Reopening old wounds for Linda Daniels, Ernie Daniels and Ruth Roulette, like many others.Linda recalls how their long hair, which often had spiritual significance, was cut upon arrival."And they cut my hair off, and I looked at my hair… and it was so devastating. And then they washed us, put this DDT [chemical insecticide] on us, and I had headaches for a long time, and sometimes still have headaches."Food was inedible, she and many other survivors say. "I was used to having rabbit and deer meat and potatoes and things like that. And with the food that we had there, I used to throw up, and my cousin would throw up too, and then they'd make us eat our vomit. And for many years, I still have ulcers because of that."A Canadian Truth and Reconciliation Commission called the system "cultural genocide", finding in 2015 that children were malnourished, beaten and forbidden from speaking their native languages. The schools operated between 1831 and 1996 and removed about 150,000 indigenous children from their families. Survivors remember a "paramilitary" lifestyle, waking up early, waiting rigidly in lines. Ernie recalls the violence: "Because I was young, so I got tortured, I got beaten up and you name it as a young child." Indigenous groups plan to search residential schools across the country, as they mourn those stolen childhoods. "When the news first came out - I'm raising a great grandson and he's nine years old - and that night he was playing outside with lots of his friends. They were chasing a gopher actually and I was really upset with him. But I was watching him and I said, you know, those 215 children never got a chance to play, like my great grandson. And it really hurt me." The Canadian government has formally apologized for the system. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the Catholic Church must take responsibility for its role in running many of the schools and provide records to help identify remains.Pope Francis said on Sunday he was pained by last month's discovery, but he did not apologize.