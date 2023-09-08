Bokujo Ramen to be feature on the Food Network
Bokujo Ramen to be feature on the Food Network
Bokujo Ramen to be feature on the Food Network
The 30-year-old will reportedly stay with the Colts for the next four years.
Get concert-hall sound at a back-alley price.
X, formerly known as Twitter, has filed a lawsuit alleging that a new California law requiring social networks to declare certain moderation practices is a violation of the company's Constitutional right to free speech. At the time, California Governor Gavin Newsom wrote: "Californians deserve to know how these platforms are impacting our public discourse, and this action brings much-needed transparency and accountability to the policies that shape the social media content we consume every day." The law requires social media companies to publicly detail moderation practices around hate speech, racism, extremism, disinformation, harassment and foreign political interference.
Despite the writer's strike, a new season of "Jeopardy!" premieres next week. Here's what you need to know.
BMW has had another subscription scheme backfire. But vehicle feature subscriptions are an unstoppable trend. Which ones might we actually pay for?
This Amazon bestseller has over 133,000 five-star reviews — TikTokers love it, pro cleaners swear by it ... and I can't live without it!
Folks are finally learning that a salad spinner is a must-have. It's the only way to get all that dirty water off your greens after washing and this one on Amazon is A1.
Patreon creators have a new option to interact with fans, as the subscription platform just rolled out a group chat feature. This community chat allows creators to interact with fans, but also lets subscribers talk to one another in a space outside of comments. Creators can have up to four chats going at once and there’s a toolset in place to allow certain restrictions as to who can participate.
Here's how to watch this weekend's PPV fight, UFC 293: Adesanya vs. Strickland.
BMW is backtracking on a controversial tactic it had in place — charging a monthly fee or subscription to activate hardware-based features in its cars — like heated seats.
The successor to Web 2.0 bookmarking site del.icio.us is here, but this time, it's built for the open web and the fediverse -- the decentralized collection of social networks that includes the Twitter/X competitor Mastodon and others. Portland-area web developer Casey Kolderup has launched Postmarks, a fediverse-enabled social bookmarking service that offers a web interface for saving your favorite links and annotating them, similar to bookmarking sites of years past.
This explains why some decentralized crypto exchanges (DEXs) like Brine Fi are getting investor interest even as VCs across the board continue to keep off the digital asset industry. Brine is announcing a $16.5 million Series A at a post-money valuation of $100 million as investors appear bullish about the new orderbook-based decentralized exchange. The DEX, of which "mainnet," or its fully operational network, launched merely weeks ago and has already accumulated $500 million in trading volume, according to stats from Starkware, the Ethereum scaling solution that powers Brine.
A week after Instagram Threads announced it had begun testing a search feature in Australia and New Zealand, the feature is today expanding to "most" English and Spanish-speaking countries, according to a post on Threads by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
Live TV streaming services get you access to local stations, sports matches and cable networks. Here's a guide to picking the best service for you.
Snapchat today is announcing a series of new safeguards for its app, aimed at better protecting teen users, similar to other efforts introduced earlier by other social apps, like Facebook and Instagram. The company says the new features will make it harder for strangers to contact teens, provide a more age-appropriate experience, crack down on accounts marketing inappropriate content and improve education for teens using its app. The news comes nearly two years after Snap was hauled before Congress to defend its app's 13+ age rating on the App Store given its content, which some U.S. senators believed was inappropriate for younger users -- including sexualized material and ads, articles about alcohol and pornography, and more.
Anthropic, the AI startup co-founded by ex-OpenAI employees, today announced the launch of its first consumer-facing premium subscription plan, Claude Pro, for Claude 2 -- Anthropic's AI-powered, text-analyzing chatbot. For the monthly price of $20 in the U.S., or £18 in the U.K., customers get "5x more usage" than the free Claude 2 tier provides, the ability to send "many more" messages, priority access to Claude 2 during high-traffic periods and early access to new features. Claude Pro is priced the same as OpenAI's ChatGPT Plus, OpenAI's paid plan for ChatGPT -- a Claude 2 rival.
The Lexus NX 250, NX 350, NX 350h and NX 450+ are solid compact luxury SUVs, but the hybrid models are the most appealing and competitive.
Samsung has unveiled a 4TB version of its 990 Pro NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSDs with an optional heatsink targeted at gamers and content creators.
Ford has announced that it's building the Mustang Mach-E Rally, an off-road version of the Mach-E with extra power, a raised suspension and more.
OpenAI will host a developer conference -- its first ever -- on November 6, the company announced today. At the one-day OpenAI DevDay event, which will feature a keynote address and breakout sessions led by members of OpenAI’s technical staff, OpenAI said in a blog post that it'll preview "new tools and exchange ideas" -- but left the rest to the imagination. News of GPT-5, the presumed name of OpenAI's next flagship generative AI model, is unlikely -- OpenAI CEO Sam Altman confirmed in April that OpenAI wasn't training GPT-5 and "wouldn't for some time."