What is Bolawrap? Watch metro Atlanta police use new device to restrain unarmed people

Conyers police told Channel 2 Action News they are having success with an unusual tool that police use to restrain non-compliant individuals without the need for higher levels of force.

It’s called Bolawrap.

“It shoots out seven feet, six inches of Kevlar cord and at the ends of the cords are anchors and barbs,” Conyers Police Lt. Shyra Hardwick told Channel 2′s Tom Regan.

The device shoots the Kevlar tether 15 to 25 feet, which instantly wraps around the legs or upper body and arms of a target, immobilizing the person’s limbs.

“This is a compliance tool. It’s not meant to injure, just get the compliance of someone,” said Hardwick.

Police said it’s been effective in restraining unarmed people in a mental health crisis that may pose a risk to themselves and others.

“Once I deployed it, I immediately converged on him, like I am trained to do. He went right to the ground like we instructed him to do. We were able to secure handcuffs and get the medical treatment he needed,” said Conyers Police Officer Choan Pinkston.

Police told Channel 2 Action News that the Bolawrap can be an effective substitute for a Taser.

“It doesn’t have the force that a Taser does, and it doesn’t attack the nervous system like a Taser does,” said Lt. Hardwick.

The device is being used by a small number of law enforcement agencies in Georgia.

