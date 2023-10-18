Bold, bald thieves sought in rampant beer thefts across El Paso

A pair of thieves are suspected in a rash of more than a dozen beer thefts at gas stations, convenience shops and dollar stores across El Paso in recent weeks.

Investigators said that the large-scale thefts are not a typical "beer run," when a shoplifter — usually an underage teenager — enters a store, grabs a pack of beer and dashes out without paying.

The spree amounts to hundreds of dollars of stolen merchandise and investigators are unsure if the stealing is part of an organized retail theft scheme or for personal consumption, Sgt. Javier Sambrano, a police spokesman, said.

In one incident, the thieves walked off with 16 packs of beer — two 18-packs of Bud Light, nine 8-packs of Budweiser and five 12-packs of Modelo — from the Dollar General store on McCombs Street near Sean Haggerty Drive in the Northeast, Sambrano said.

On some nights, the same thieves struck at different nearby stores, one after another just a few minutes apart, police said.

The beer-theft spree began on Sept. 14 and is being highlighted by Crime Stoppers of El Paso, which is asking for the public's help to identify the two men suspected in "beer runs" in the West Side, the Northeast and the East Side.

Both men are bald, though one has a mustache or beard, according to photos released by Crime Stoppers. In most cases, they wore T-shirts and shorts. One of them had a small man-style purse across a shoulder during at least three of the thefts. The men fled in a white four-door car.

Beer thefts timeline:

Oct. 7 – 12:30 p.m., Dollar General, 10810 McCombs St.

Oct. 7 – 9:39 p.m., Circle K, 11101 Montwood Drive.

Oct. 7 – 10:25 p.m., Circle K, 1400 Lee Trevino Drive.

Oct. 3 – 9:24 p.m., DK, 3525 Yarbrough Drive.

Oct. 1 – 8:30 p.m., Circle K, 513 Lomaland Drive.

Oct. 1 – 8:51 p.m., Circle K, 1520 Lee Trevino Drive.

Sept. 29 – 10:35 p.m., DK, 850 N. Zaragoza Road

Sept. 23 – 9:40 p.m., DK, 2955 George Dieter Drive.

Sept. 23 – 10:20 p.m., Circle K, 3101 McRae Blvd.

Sept. 19 – 8:48 p.m., DK, 3101 Yarbrough Drive.

Sept. 18 – 9:52 p.m., Circle K, 9498 Viscount Blvd.

Sept. 16 – 2:25 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., DK, 4140 N. Mesa St.

Sept. 14 - 7:45 p.m. 7:50 p.m., DK, 4140 N. Mesa St.

Though some may consider "beer runs" a minor crime, El Paso police officials over the years have said the thefts can quickly escalate to a robbery if a clerk or customer is threatened or assaulted. The theft of alcohol may also be attributed to other criminal activity, including underage drinking, drunk driving and assaults, police said.

Anyone with information on the identity of the bald beer thieves may anonymously call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS) or leave a tip online at cselpaso.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a cash reward if information results in an arrest.

