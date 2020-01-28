Bold Penguin goes live with biBERK, A Berkshire Hathaway Company

Workers Compensation now digitally available to broader market through biBERK

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bold Penguin, a rapidly growing commercial insurance technology provider, is expanding coverage capabilities of its platform through a newly launched integration with biBERK, A Berkshire Hathaway Company. The partnership will enable agent and broker users of the Bold Penguin platform to triage, quote, and bind commercial insurance coverages available through an API integration.

While the demand for Workers Compensation coverage continues to grow, to date there have been few strides made to enable digital availability. Bold Penguin's integration with biBERK addresses this challenge, allowing agents and brokers efficient digital access to biBERK's comprehensive suite of Workers Compensation products.

"Efficiency is key in quoting small commercial," said Ilya Bodner, Founder and CEO of Bold Penguin. "By welcoming additional key carriers to our platform we're allowing them and their distribution partners to reduce the number of screens, portals, and access points necessary to get to a quick and accurate quote."

Launched in 2016 and focused on simplifying the insurance experience of small businesses, biBERK Insurance Services, Inc. is a member of the Berkshire Hathaway Group. The company offers policies from the Berkshire Hathaway Group of insurance companies covering most industries and currently offering six lines of insurance: Workers Compensation, Professional Liability, General Liability, Business Owners Policy, Umbrella and Commercial Auto.

About Bold Penguin

Bold Penguin is where technology enhances the human touch in commercial insurance. With a heavy focus on agents, Bold Penguin upgrades the user experience for businesses, creates an easy tool for agents, and offers a streamlined process of underwriting for carriers. Founded by a group of entrepreneurs who spent their early days working with Allstate, Nationwide, and Progressive alongside regional carriers and established insurance agencies. For more details, please visit www.boldpenguin.com .

