Bold predictions for downtown Knoxville in 2024, from the water to the warehouse district

Our downtown Knoxville predictions that didn’t happen in 2023 have potential to come true this year: replacing the Pryor Brown Garage, building a block-sized development, creating stadium parking and welcoming a nationally known chef to the local culinary scene.

But in the spirit of the new year, we’re starting fresh with a new round of predictions for 2024.

A Knoxville hotel will be announced for the south waterfront

A proposed pedestrian bridge would connect the University of Tennessee at Knoxville campus, left, with the south waterfront if funding can be secured. In the meantime, consultants have identified a wide range of opportunities for the waterfront, including a hotel and a statement piece akin to the Tennessee Aquarium in Chattanooga.

A pedestrian bridge connecting the south waterfront and University of Tennessee at Knoxville campus could gain more momentum in 2024, as the city and its partners continue looking for ways to fund the project. But the idea alone has been enough for residential developers to build apartments near the river west of Gay Street.

Expect more diverse developments to happen in this area in 2024 to support the influx of new residents. Consultants stated in a 2023 waterfront report the area could support a hotel with at least 150 rooms, especially with the potential connection to campus. This connection could allow the hotel to host guests seeking continuing education through UT at the hotel or on campus.

The JFG sign will return in Knoxville

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon said in October the city would work with community partners to return the iconic JFG sign “along our skyline.” The company in charge of the sign said refurbishing and reinstalling it could cost at least $50,000.

While that might sound like a lot of money, it’s a drop in the bucket for the city, which approved 10 times that amount for the sculpture art installation happening at Cradle of Country Music Park. Helping return the sign should be less controversial and would be beneficial to city leaders, who could embrace responsibility for preserving Knoxville history through an icon constituents collectively enjoy.

Magnolia Warehouse District will welcome new businesses

The forthcoming Smokies stadium has been described as an Old City project, but the site is actually just to the east of the downtown neighborhood. And just to the east of the Old City is the Magnolia Warehouse District, where experts believe demolitions will happen over the next few years to create multistory developments.

But in the meantime, the district could provide opportunities to open restaurants, bars, bowling alleys – anything with a public use. Expect developers and business owners to capitalize on the stadium by opening something new in 2024 before baseball begins in spring of next year.

More businesses will start opening east of downtown Knoxville

In a way, this is an extension of our previous prediction. The stadium project has been pitched as a catalyst for development by reconnecting the historically Black neighborhoods to the east.

With a landlocked downtown Knoxville, areas to the south and north have experienced substantial growth along their corridors extending from the center of the city in recent years. Beyond the Magnolia Warehouse District, expect neighborhoods east of downtown to welcome new restaurants and shops building on the success of newer businesses like Likewise Coffee on East Magnolia Avenue and East by Orange Hat on North Cherry Street.

New multiday music fest will be planned, perhaps at World’s Fair Park

The temporary closing of World’s Fair Park secondhandedly led to the creation of Bonnaroo by causing Knoxville native and festival founder Ashley Capps to look elsewhere to host live music. Since the first Bonnaroo in 2002, event organizers have hosted smaller versions of multiday music festivals clearly inspired by Capp’s creation, including some events organized by his own AC Entertainment (now owned by Live Nation).

With World’s Fair Park now renovated more than two decades later, the venue appears capable of hosting one of these scaled-down events across its two lawns and amphitheater. Think of something like Railbird Festival in Lexington, Kentucky, or Moon River Festival in Chattanooga.

A major event will replace Knoxville fishing and cycling championships

Unfortunately, the USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships hosted its final Knoxville event in 2023 to end a seven-year deal. The Bassmaster Classic also was held in Knoxville in 2023, but it won’t be returning either.

With Knoxville’s diverse facilities, ranging from top-notch mountain biking trails to one of the largest college basketball arenas in the country, we could expect something of similar magnitude to be announced for Knoxville in 2024 (though the event might not happen until the following year).

The Gay Street pedestrian experiment will continue, perhaps elsewhere

For select weekends in November and December, the city shut down the 400 block of Gay Street to vehicles to create a pedestrian zone. The space felt a bit underwhelming with no organized events or programming, but residents and visitors got a taste of the possibilities, nonetheless.

As the city combs through feedback, Knoxville should expect the experiment to continue in a more planned-out capacity – perhaps even elsewhere. A likely candidate: the 100 block of South Central Street in the Old City, which is lined with bars known for their party atmospheres.

