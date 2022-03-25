Boles meth pleas result in 16 years

Mar. 24—A Cumberland County man facing multiple counts of felony and simple possession of meth charges pleaded guilty earlier this month in Criminal Court and accepted a 16-year sentence as a Range II offender.

Timothy Joel Boles, 40, pled guilty to three felony counts of possession of more than .5 grams of meth with intent and received a 16-year sentence to serve at 35% as a multiple offender.

A fourth charge of felony possession of meth with intent, simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license were dropped,

In addition, Boles was fined $6,000 on the three charges to which he pled.

One charge stemmed from a traffic stop Jan. 25, 2020, by Cumberland County Sheriff's Deputy Koby Cox. The second charge stemmed from a March 31, 2020, investigation by Sheriff's Investigator Jeff Slayton, Cpl. Rod Jackson and Deputies Koby Cox and Ted Monday.

The third charge stems from an Oct. 16, 2019 traffic stop by Crossville Police Department Ptls. Josh Mangas, Samantha Seay and Joel Stevens.

In other drug-related pleas, the following took place:

—Jackie Marie Hager, 34, charged with felony possession of meth and felony possession of morphine; pled guilty to sale of morphine and received a four-year suspended sentence as a Range I offender. She will serve the sentence on supervised probation and will forfeit items seized during her arrest. Meth charge was dropped. The charge stems from an undercover drug buy on Aug. 27, 2020.

—Jason Neal Keagle, 37, charged with felony possession of meth with intent; pled guilty to attempt to possess more than .5 grams of meth for sale and delivery and received a four-year suspended sentence with the first year to be served under house arrest supervision of community corrections and the remaining sentence on supervised probation. Keagle is to obtain alcohol and drug assessment and do followup and forfeited seized property. The charge stems from an April 17, 2020, traffic stop by Sheriff's Deputy Chance Dixon during which meth was seized.

—Samantha Rose Sherrill, 31, charged with four counts of felony possession of meth with intent, four counts of felony possession of a Schedule I drug with intent, two counts of felony possession of a Schedule II drug with intent, two counts of felony possession of a Schedule III drug with intent, felony possession of a Schedule IV drug with intent, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia; pled guilty to three counts of attempt to possess heroin for sale and delivery and attempted possession of a Schedule I drug for sale and delivery and received a 10-year prison sentence to be served under guidelines of the persistent offender law. Sherrill was fined $20,000. The charges stem from arrests by CPD on Nov. 25, 2020, Feb. 26, 2021, Sept. 10, 2021, and Sept. 25, 2021. Remaining charges were dropped.

—Glenis Vickers Brown, 61, pled guilty to an information charging solicitation to possess a Schedule II drug for resale and received a one-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. Fine and court costs are waived. Charge stems from a Nov. 9, 2020, arrest by CCSO deputies responding to a complaint at a Charleston Lane address.

—Jesse Wayne Galyon, 38, pled guilty to an information charging attempted possession of heroin for sale or delivery and possession of meth and received an eight-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation as a Range I offender at 35%. Gaylon was fined $4,000. The charges stem from a Jan. 1, 2021, traffic stop by CCSO deputies during which drugs were found in a backpack.

—Dylan Michael Smathers, 22, pled guilty to an information charging possession of a Schedule II drug for sale and delivery and possession of a Schedule IV drug for sale and delivery and received a four-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. The charges stem from police receiving a tip Aug. 7, 2021,with the resulting search finding oxycodone and marijuana.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com