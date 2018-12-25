Boliden AB (STO:BOL): The Best Of Both Worlds

Boliden AB (STO:BOL) is a company with exceptional fundamental characteristics. Upon building up an investment case for a stock, we should look at various aspects. In the case of BOL, it is a financially-healthy , dividend-paying company with a an impressive history of performance. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. For those interested in digger a bit deeper into my commentary, take a look at the report on Boliden here.

Flawless balance sheet with proven track record and pays a dividend

Over the past few years, BOL has demonstrated a proven ability to generate robust returns of 20% Not surprisingly, BOL outperformed its industry which returned 19%, giving us more conviction of the company’s capacity to drive bottom-line growth going forward. BOL’s ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This indicates that BOL has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. BOL’s has produced operating cash levels of 3.07x total debt over the past year, which implies that BOL’s management has put its borrowings into good use by generating enough cash to cover a sufficient portion of borrowings.

BOL is also a dividend company, with ample net income to cover its dividend payout, which has been consistently growing over the past decade, keeping income investors happy.

Next Steps:

For Boliden, I’ve put together three pertinent aspects you should further research:

