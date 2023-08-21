Bolingbrook police officer recovering after being shot; suspect in custody

A Bolingbrook police officer who was shot Sunday night during a standoff is expected to recover, Bolingbrook police said Monday.

The 24-year-old suspect is in police custody, Bolingbrook police Chief Mike Rompa said.

Earlier in the night, at 6:14 p.m., police responded to a complaint of a theft at a business in the 100 block of South Bolingbrook Drive. The alleged offender fled the scene prior to the officer’s arrival, police said.

At approximately 7:48 p.m., police responded again to the same business after a report of shots fired.

Police identified and located the suspect at his residence in the 100 block of West Briarcliff Road. When the police officer made contact with him, the suspect fired multiple shots at the officer, striking him twice, then barricaded himself inside the home.

Bolingbrook police said they requested help from the Illinois State Police, who searched the residence where the shooting took place around 1 a.m.

As of Monday morning, the officer was receiving treatment at a hospital. State police are investigating and the Will County state’s attorney’s office was processing charges.

Bolingbrook police and Illinois State Police representatives did not immediately respond to requests for updated information.