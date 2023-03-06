Bolingbrook shooting: Possible home invasion leaves 3 dead, including child

Authorities have located and arrested a suspect involved in a Sunday night shooting in Bolingbrook, Illinois that left three dead, including a juvenile.

Bolingbrook police said one additional adult victim was injured in the possible home invasion, which took place at approximately 8:15 p.m. along the 100 block of Lee Lane. The victim was transported to an area hospital.

"At this time, one adult female, one adult male, and one juvenile female have been pronounced deceased," police said in a statement Sunday evening. "One adult female has been transported to an area hospital for treatment. At this time, there is no offender information available. Further updates to follow as information becomes available."

Their identities were not provided. The extent of the surviving victim's injuries is not known at this time.

Bolingbrook is located less than 30 miles southwest of Chicago.

Police have secured the scene and the shooting remains under investigation.

"Our patrol officers and investigators are working diligently on all potential leads and evidence at this time," the statement added.

Anyone with information pertinent to the shooting is encouraged to contact the Bolingbrook Police Department Investigations Division at 630-226-8620.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 630-378-4772, online at bolingbrookcrimestoppers.org, or by using the mobile P3 Tips app.

A cash reward may be issued if the information leads to an arrest, police said.

This situation is developing and this report will be updated.