Bolivar man convicted in attempted murder, kidnapping of Ligonier jogger

Jul. 12—A Bolivar man was convicted Wednesday of the attempted murder and kidnapping of a college student who was out for a winter run through Ligonier.

After hearing three days of testimony and deliberating more than four hours, a Westmoreland County jury said Frank Springer, 56, is guilty of all eight counts in connection with the Jan. 8 attack against a then-18-year-old Ligonier woman.

Prosecutors said Springer followed the woman when she was on a morning run through town and confronted her at gunpoint on a secluded road near the entrance of the Rolling Rock Club in Ligonier Township.

Madeline Smith, now 19, fought Springer's abduction attempt and was rescued by two good Samaritans who drove by on the way church, prosecutors said.

"On Jan. 8, 2023, on a secluded road, Madeline Smith was ambushed by that man right there," Assistant District Attorney Leo Ciaramitaro said during his closing argument to the jury. "At that point, she began to fight for her life. She knew it would end one of two ways. Based on her sheer will to live and the timely intervention (of passersby), she is here to talk to you about this."

The jury found Springer guilty of felony counts of attempted homicide, attempted kidnapping, two charges of aggravated assault, unlawful restraint, reckless endangerment, terroristic threats and simple assault.

Springer will remain in jail pending a sentencing hearing in about three months before Common Pleas Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio.

Melanie Jones, spokeswoman for District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli, said prosecutors estimate Springer could be sentenced to up to 50 years in prison.

Smith, a triathlete who was home from college over winter break, testified this week that she initially was unaware that she was being followed by Springer, whom she did not know. She said he confronted her in the middle of Hunter Trail Road, just off Route 381, demanded she approach and fired a gun at her as she briefly attempted to flee.

Springer threw Smith's cellphone into nearby Loyalhanna Creek, then attempted to manhandle her into his vehicle. Smith fought back, grabbing the barrel of Springer's gun as he fired two additional shots into the ground during the scuffle, she testified.

As Springer again attempted to physically pull her into his car, another vehicle driven by Candice and Jay Springer, no relation to the defendant, came upon the scene. Smith was able to run to the couple's vehicle and was taken from the attempted abduction site, according to testimony.

"Hold him accountable for the terror he inflicted on Madeline Smith," Ciaramitaro said. "He is guilty of attempted murder. His intent was to kill her."

Prosecutors linked Springer to the abduction attempt through video collected from security cameras in Ligonier that revealed images of Smith running through town and being followed by a rusty, blue-green 1994 Buick LeSabre owned by the defendant. Video clips show Springer's car travel in the opposite direction after Smith ran by. Moments later Springer's car was spotted driving in the same direction Smith was running.

Police said tire tracks at the abduction site matched Springer's vehicle, and a smudge on the door frame of the car was consistent with a print from a black glove worn by the Smith during the attack.

Springer's DNA was found on Smith's sweatshirt and gloves she wore during her run, according to testimony from Pennsylvania State Police Sgt. Travis Miller.

Springer did not testify during the trial. The defense presented three character witnesses who testified Springer is peaceful and nonviolent.

Defense attorney Tim Andrews told jurors Springer is guilty of attempted kidnapping and unlawful restraint. He claimed in his closing argument there is insufficient evidence to prove Springer attempted to assault or kill the victim.

"You can't decide this on emotion," Andrews said. "You have to decide if they proved this case beyond a reasonable doubt."

He said Springer did not intend to kill the woman as he fired multiple shots into the ground.

"It was his intent to intimidate, to coerce," Andrews said.

He later added, "You may ask yourself why would someone with a wife, a job, grandkids, someone with no prior convictions would do something like this. That's not for you to determine. You have to decide the case based on what you hear in the courtroom."

