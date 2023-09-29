Bolivar man gets lengthy sentence in 'chilling' case involving Ligonier Township jogger

Sep. 29—Janell Emery looked up from her written statement at the defendant, wondering aloud if Frank Springer knew the pain he's caused her family.

Has he thought about the terror Emery felt when she raced to her daughter after the college student fought off Springer's abduction attempt in Ligonier Township earlier this year?

"Has he thought about my reaction of seeing my daughter at the scene?" Emery testified Friday from the witness stand of a Westmoreland County courtroom.

On the advice of his attorney, Springer, 56, of Bolivar, did not make a statement before being sentenced to what likely amounts to a life in a state prison — 25 to 50 years — for trying to kill and kidnap the woman while she was out for a run on Jan. 8.

Springer was convicted in July of attempted murder, attempted kidnapping, aggravated assault and related offenses in connection with the Jan. 8 attack on a then-18-year-old woman. Prosecutors said Springer followed her on the route of her morning run through Ligonier and then confronted her at gunpoint on a secluded road near the entrance of the Rolling Rock Club in Ligonier Township.

Madeline Smith fought back and was rescued by two good Samaritans who drove by on the way to church, according to trial testimony.

"This is probably one of the most puzzling and yet chilling cases that I've presided over," said Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio.

A parade of character witnesses on Springer's behalf all described him as a good-hearted man who was willing to step up and help family, neighbors and friends. Many also were confounded about Springer's actions that day.

"The people that knew Frank are still dazed and confused," testified his wife Colleen Springer.

Assistant District Attorney Leo Ciaramitaro said the entire community could be considered victim of Springer's crime.

"This is an incident that strikes at the heart of community, it strikes at the heart of safety," Ciaramitaro said, adding that such crimes rarely happen in Westmoreland County.

While prosecutors sought the maximum sentence, defense attorney Tim Andrews called the crime an aberration in an otherwise good life and asked for a "reasonably lenient sentence." Andrews said an appeal is likely to be filed.

Smith, a triathlete, testified during trial that she was initially unaware Springer, whom she did not know, was following her. When she was confronted by him in the middle of Hunter Trail Road, just off Route 381, he fired a gun at her and tried to manhandle her into his 1994 Buick LeSabre. She fought back, grabbing the gun's barrel and he fired two additional shots. The two good Samaritans stopped to help as Springer again tried to pull her into his car.

Police pieced together surveillance video that showed the car following behind Smith.

Emery testified that she and her daughter have flashbacks and nightmares and feel like they've lost some of their freedom, especially with daylight waning.

"He was not invited to get in the way of my daughter's training that day," she said.

Emery intends to start a nonprofit organization that will help girls and women with safety education, awareness and skills, according to her testimony.

