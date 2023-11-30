Bolivar school leader seeks apology to voters — and promise that ban won't happen again

After an unexpected election day conflict, Bolivar Superintendent Richard Asbill has asked for assurances that the unusual decision to prohibit voters from wearing clothing with a school name, logo or mascot into a polling place this month will not happen again.

He is worried that if the change remains in place it will slow or impair voter access to polling places, and not just for school-related ballot issues.

So far, no such commitment has been made.

The Bolivar school district is raising questions about a change during the Nov. 7 election.

Polk County Clerk Rachel Lightfoot made the rare 11th hour decision, which was not widely communicated other than to election workers, just before the Nov. 7 election. It created confusion at the polls and prompted questions about voter suppression from Asbill.

The sole tax issue on the ballot was school-related, involving both the district and Ozarks Technical Community College. Turnout was high and the measure failed.

In mid-November, Asbill emailed Lightfoot and asked her to confirm that she will not "bar voters from voting merely because they wear clothing indicating their affiliation with an entity that has some connection with a question on the ballot."

"You interfered with the right and ability of people to vote — without legal authority," he wrote Nov. 16.

Lightfoot replied to Asbill by email Monday, according to records obtained by the News-Leader, and said she is meeting with attorney Travis Elliott with Ellis, Ellis, Hammons & Johnson in mid-December. "Once I have had that meeting, I will be responding to your letter for the clarification," she wrote.

The News-Leader reached Lightfoot to ask about Asbill's request — and if the wearing of school logos will be barred in the future — but she declined to answer questions, saying "We'll address it with him privately."

Polk County Clerk Rachel Lightfoot

In an email sent Nov. 29, Asbill notified Lightfoot that the district has also retained legal counsel to "address the irregularities" of the Nov. 7 election, namely her decision that voters were not allowed to enter a polling placing while wearing clothing with the Bolivar school logo, name or mascot.

"Though we have not yet filed an election contest nor other action addressing that instruction and its effect on voters, I am writing to ask you to preserve records relating to that decision and instruction," Asbill wrote Nov. 29.

Asbill started demanding answers about the change on election day. In a Nov. 8 interview, Lightfoot said she made the "very last minute" decision after citizens raised concerns about what constituted "campaign materials" or electioneering in a polling place.

She said she initially sought advice from the office of the Missouri Secretary of State and concluded, at the time, there was "no black and white" answer.

In the post-election interview, Lightfoot said "everybody that wanted to vote voted" and no one was turned away as long as they complied and either removed or covered up clothing with a school logo, name or mascot.

"Electioneering" is prohibited in state statute and includes displaying campaign posters or signs, distributing campaign materials and soliciting votes for or against any candidate or political party.

"School attire is not a sign or campaign material," Asbill wrote in the Nov. 16 email obtained by the News-Leader.

Asbill worries 'situation will be repeated'

The Proposition BoMOTC issue on the Nov. 7 ballot was Bolivar schools seeking permission from voters to join the taxing district of OTC.

If approved, the property tax levy in Bolivar would have increased by 20 cents per $100 of assessed valuation Jan. 1 — generating revenue that would have gone to OTC, not the Bolivar district. In exchange, Bolivar residents enrolled in OTC would have received much lower tuition.

Asbill said school-related clothing worn by voters didn't reference the ballot issue or OTC.

"They did not urge or even suggest a vote for or against the proposition," he wrote Nov. 16. "They merely gave the name of the district, a school, or a mascot — none of which would have been involved with the community college were the proposition to have succeeded."

In the days after the election, Asbill — who has announced plans to retire June 30 — said the BoMOTC issue is unlikely to go before voters again in 2024 since it is a presidential election year. It is unclear if OTC or Bolivar will pursue it again in 2025.

Richard Asbill

Asbill said he is pursuing the reassurance from Lightfoot, who was appointed to the position in July 2021 by Gov. Mike Parson, because of the potential ripple effect.

He said officials from other school districts and public entities have reached out with concerns it could be repeated elsewhere.

In the Nov. 16 email, Asbill shared that feedback with Lightfoot.

"I am concerned that if you continue to take this position, the situation will be repeated when the district has another ballot proposition, such as a bond issue," Asbill wrote. "Additionally, it will arise when other entities in the county have ballot propositions."

Citing examples, Asbill said firefighters, sheriff's deputies, police officers, and city and county workers could be barred from wearing uniforms and other clothing that bears the name or logo of their employer if there is a related issue on the ballot.

"In each case, wearing a shirt bearing a logo that says nothing about the 'question to be voted on' is not electioneering, and does not bar the voter wearing the logo from casting their ballot," he wrote.

Claudette Riley covers education for the News-Leader. Email tips and story ideas to criley@news-leader.com.

