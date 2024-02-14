A Bolivar teen died from diabetes complications. His father has been charged with abuse

Eighteen months after being diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes, Jason Rogers, a 13-year-old Bolivar Junior High student, died of complications from the disease.

Bolivar Police and Polk County prosecutors believe the teen's death could have been avoided and that his father bears much of the blame.

Justin Rogers, 38, was charged Jan. 29 with felony abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death after investigators said the man did nothing for the boy, who had reportedly been sick for three days and vomiting before his death.

He is currently in Polk County jail on $50,000 bond.

Police and EMS responded to a call at Rogers' home about 4 p.m. Aug. 8, 2023, on a report of an unresponsive child. A police report from the incident said the teen had gone days without taking his prescribed insulin and "would lay on the floor and moan in pain."

The child's father, who was reportedly intoxicated when emergency services arrived at the home, told investigators that the teen did not like taking the medication or how it made him feel. The father also noted, according to a police report, that he didn't know how much insulin to administer, despite previously receiving an education from medical professionals in how to help treat his son's disease.

A probable cause statement said the child wore a glucose monitoring system, which sent him high glucose notifications the day he died. The monitoring system was synced with the father's cellphone, but he had reportedly turned off notifications and did not receive the alerts.

The child, who police said had a blood glucose level of over 500, died at a local hospital.

Police said Justin Rogers had full legal custody of his son. In its investigation, BPD said it determined the father did not attempt to make calls to emergency services in the days leading up to his son's death, which an autopsy later ruled as the direct result of diabetic ketoacidosis.

Bolivar Police said it had 29 previous calls to service that involved Justin Rogers, some of which resulted in criminal charges, and that was he was "visibly intoxicated" during each.

The obituary of Jason Rogers said he was diagnosed with diabetes in February 2022. He was in eighth grade at Bolivar Junior High.

"Jason truly had a heart of gold with an old soul and would light up any room he walked into," his obituary said. "He loved spending time with his family, riding his bike and was a master at gaming. Jason also enjoyed working on projects and woodwork along with other detailed handyman crafts. He was full of so many amazing ideas and if he was able to, he'd put his imagination into reality!"

