Bolivar's next superintendent is part of Springfield Public Schools leadership team

A member of the Springfield Public Schools leadership team has been hired as the next superintendent in Bolivar.

Michael Methvin, executive director of middle and K-8 schools, will succeed the retiring Richard Asbill.

Hired by SPS six years ago, Methvin was executive director of elementary schools from 2018 to 2022, when he moved into his current position.

Methvin, who has a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Arkansas, will start in Bolivar on July 1.

"The members of the Board of Education voted unanimously to extend an offer to Dr. Methvin to join us as superintendent," said board president Paula Hubbert, in a Thursday news release.

"Dr. Methvin’s enthusiasm and experience in public education as a compassionate leader who is dedicated to learning for all students was evident from the moment that we met him. Board members look forward to working with him to build on the stability, strength, and success that Dr. Asbill brought to our district in his three years here. We hope that Dr. Methvin will be our Liberator leader for many years.”

Methvin was an elementary principal in Pleasant Hope for five years and served as assistant principal at the Bolivar Middle School from 2006 to 2013.

“It is an absolute honor to return to the district where my family and I have called home for over two decades,” said Methvin, in the release. “I am deeply committed to the success and well-being of all students, and I look forward to working collaboratively with the community to ensure that Bolivar Schools continues to provide a high-quality education for every student.”

