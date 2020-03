LA PAZ, March 13 (Reuters) - Bolivia reported seven locally transmitted cases of coronavirus on Friday, the ministry of health said, marking the first recorded cases of people-to-people spread in the country.

There are currently 10 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bolivia. The other three cases were linked to travel, the ministry said. (Reporting by Daniel Ramos; writing by Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)