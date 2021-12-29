Bolivia reports all-time record in COVID infections

Bolivian healthcare workers go from house to house to vaccinate residents against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in El Alto
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Daniel Ramos
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Daniel Ramos

LA PAZ (Reuters) - Bolivia reported late on Tuesday an all-time record of 4,934 new cases of COVID-19, as the omicron variant spreads worldwide but without any confirmed cases of the variant in the Andean nation.

"(This is) the worst epidemiological storm that we have lived through since the pandemic started," said Carlos Hurtado, a top health official in Santa Cruz, the country's most populated region and the most affected by the spread of the virus.

Bolivia is going through its fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Its previous record number of infections had been of 3,179 cases on May 25, during its third wave, according to Reuters data. https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/countries-and-territories/bolivia

Several countries worldwide have reported all-time infection peaks in recent days due to the highly transmissible omicron variant, which has been detected in several other South American countries.

Cases have also risen in neighboring Argentina, which earlier this week reported an almost six-month high of COVID infections.

About 70% of Bolivians have been vaccinated against the virus. While South America is now the most-vaccinated region in the world, it also reported some of the worst death toll rates anywhere earlier in the pandemic.

(Reporting by Daniel Ramos; Editing by Mark Porter)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Man shot in Waffle House parking lot dies. The latest on Louisville's homicides

    As shootings and homicides continue to impact Louisville in 2021, we're tracking each fatal incident to better understand violence in the city.

  • Killed in a hallway, Hana, 14, became the youngest victim of America’s latest school shooting. Will her death change anything?

    AMERICAN’S GUN VIOLENCE EPIDEMIC: More lives are lost to gun violence in America than ever before with 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana the youngest of four children killed in the latest school shooting. Some gun safety activists are hopeful 2022 could be the year that the Biden administration helps to end the cycle, writes <strong>Rachel Sharp </strong>

  • Undertakers, rabbis join global fight promoting COVID shots

    In Germany, Lutheran pastors are offering COVID-19 shots inside churches. In Israel’s science-skeptical ultra-Orthodox community, trusted rabbis are trying to change minds. A year after the COVID-19 vaccine became available, traditional public health campaigns promoting vaccination are often going unheeded.

  • Australian man charged after allegedly partying at nightclub despite positive COVID test

    A 19 year old South Australian man was arrested when health officials said he went to a nightclub despite testing positive for COVID earlier that day.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell jury must work New Year's if no verdict

    Jurors deliberating the fate of Ghislaine Maxwell at her sex trafficking trial were told Wednesday they would have to work through the New Year’s holiday after they inquired about that possibility — the latest sign that a verdict was not near in the monthlong trial. On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan cited an “astronomical spike" in the number of coronavirus cases in New York City as she explained to lawyers out of the jury's presence why she was asking jurors to work at least an extra hour each day and every day through the week. Minutes after arriving to begin deliberations Wednesday, the jury sent the judge a note asking if they were also required to work on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, with the latter falling on a Saturday.

  • The Voice: Girl Named Tom Performs Baby Now That I've Found You

    The Top 5 artists perform a ballad and an up-tempo song in front of coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Ariana Grande and Blake Shelton to compete for the title of "The Voice." Kelly performs her latest single from her holiday album.

  • Why Mauritius is losing its seashells

    The beaches of the Indian Ocean island seem bereft of the beautiful shells popular with tourists.

  • UPS driver kidnapped, packages stolen in brazen Atlanta heist

    Hijackers seized a UPS big rig, kidnapping its driver and stealing an untold number of packages, during a brazen heist Tuesday in Atlanta, authorities said.

  • In exodus from Lebanon, the well-off find new home in Cyprus

    Many well-off Lebanese who escaped their country’s economic tailspin for a new life in the nearby island nation of Cyprus say the transition has been a whirlwind of emotions. The feelings are intense for Celine Elbacha, an architect who moved with her family of four to the Mediterranean island nation in August 2020, and Nadine Kalache Maalouf, who arrived with her husband and two children four months ago. “We were fortunate to be able to come,” Maalouf said.

  • Company recalls a diabetes drug because it might have too much of a carcinogen

    Recall alert: Check your diabetes medication

  • They were so careful, for so long. They got covid anyway.

    WASHINGTON - Fareha Ahmed had been cautious since the beginning of the pandemic. She had eaten in restaurants only three times. She and her husband were vaccinated and boosted, and their 7-year-old got vaccinated in November as soon as he was eligible. In mid-December, Ahmed, 39, who lives in Washington, D.C., met a former colleague for an outdoor lunch. A few days later, the family attended an indoor gathering for the first time with other families, to bake Christmas cookies. Then covid caught

  • Self-Proclaimed ‘Plague Spreader’ Dies of COVID After Boasting About Maskless Grocery Store Stunt

    via YouTubeAn Italian anti-vaxxer and COVID-denier who sparked outrage after declaring himself a “plague spreader” and boasting about how he walked around sick and maskless in a supermarket has died of COVID-19, according to local media reports.Maurizio Buratti, also known as Mauro from Mantua, died in a Verona hospital Monday, just a few weeks after being hospitalized. He was 61.Buratti’s condition took a turn for the worse, perhaps unsurprisingly, after he called in to the Zanzara radio progra

  • COVID is taxing our hospitals, but there’s a simple solution | Commentary

    An emergency room physician I know at Wesley Medical Center recently told me that in his two decades of emergency medicine he had never seen a preventable disease consuming all of their resources. He went on to say that COVID is causing a backlog of sick, admitted patients to be held in the hallways of the emergency department, sometimes for up to eight hours

  • Mapping COVID-19 transmission by state: These areas of the US are seeing the most cases

    As the omicron COVID-19 variant surges through the country, states are struggling once again with spikes in cases and hospitalizations.

  • Avicii’s Final Journals Reveal a Superstar DJ Haunted by Demons

    Amy Sussman/Invision/APTim Bergling was about to enter his second year of high school when he took his first hit of a friend’s joint. He immediately hated it. The teenager–who in a few years’ time would become internationally known as the EDM DJ Avicii–suddenly felt his throat turn scratchy and dry from the intake of marijuana, as his heart started pounding and paranoia crept in.The sensation eventually passed, but when Avicii returned home to Stockholm after his summer trip to the French Rivier

  • Nurse loses 70 pounds by focusing on clean eating: ‘I wanted to be a better me’

    Weight loss became a priority when Gabs Amster's doctor and family became concerned. Her advice to lose weight includes clean eating, or a diet of whole foods.

  • Serious cognitive problems see abrupt drop among older people, study says. Here’s why

    “Our finding from this study of over 5 million older Americans is definitely a very welcome, ‘good news story.’”

  • CDC drastically drops estimate of US Omicron cases

    The federal agency’s revise shows that the Delta variant remained dominant until the week before Christmas A woman takes a Covid test at a pop-up testing site in New York as the Omicron variant continues to spread across the US. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has revised down its estimates for US infection by the Omicron variant, stating it accounts for approximately 59% of all Covid cases in the US, not 73% as it previously said. Nevertheless, the

  • Vaccines help reduce COVID-19 transmission and hospitalization, but they may have important secondary benefits

    A new paper by researchers at the University of Southern California and RAND Corporation sheds light on other advantages of being vaccinated.

  • This Little-Known Effect Might Be Why Exercise is So Great at Fighting Inflammation

    Exercise is fantastic for you - and now, new research suggests it's so good for chronic inflammation that it's like creating your own natural supply of CBD.