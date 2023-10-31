Bolivia severs diplomatic ties with Israel, citing 'crimes against humanity'

Palestinians search for casualties at the site of Israeli strikes on houses in Jabalia refugee camp

LA PAZ (Reuters) - Bolivia's government is breaking diplomatic ties with Israel, the Bolivian foreign ministry said on Tuesday, accusing Israel of committing crimes against humanity in its attacks on the Gaza Strip.

Bolivia in 2009 cut diplomatic ties with Israel in protest of its attacks on the Gaza Strip.

In 2020, the government of President Jeanine Anez reestablished ties.

