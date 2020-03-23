Bolivia Suspends Presidential Election Due to Virus Lockdown

(Bloomberg) -- Bolivia’s top electoral authority called for a new date for the country’s presidential election, saying the May 3 vote became unfeasible after the government mandated a two-week nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The Supreme Electoral Tribunal said on Saturday it was suspending the electoral process for two weeks and called on political parties, the government and congress to select a new date for the vote.

The measure was necessary because of an “unprecedented” global situation, the tribunal said in a statement on Twitter.

The Andean country went into lockdown on Sunday to stem the spread of the coronavirus as President Jeanine Anez ordered people to stay in their homes and only leave to buy essential goods or to see a doctor.

Bolivia has been in political disarray since its October presidential election ended in a short-lived victory for socialist leader Evo Morales, who quickly resigned and fled the country amid fraud accusations and violent protests. Morales, who’s living in exile in Argentina, last month was barred by the tribunal from running for a seat in the Bolivian senate.

