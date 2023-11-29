Bolivia wildfires: Locals care for animals affected by blazes

In a year that has seen around 3 million hectares (11,583sq m) of Bolivian land burnt by wildfires, some of the country's animals have been left exposed.

President Luis Arce has called on South America's international community to provide aid to Bolivia - where a chunk of the Amazon rainforest sits.

Farmers in the mountainous region of San Buenaventura, in the north-west of the country, said the blazes had left a trail of devastation.

"They have affected us in many ways," resident Rilvert Salinas Pariamo told Reuters news agency, adding that rising temperatures had impacted "our crops, animals and forests".

New images, shared by the news agency, show the extent to which some locals have gone to help affected creatures.

A mother and son care for a badger in mountainous San Buenaventura

Two local men prepare water and fruit to leave for animals affected by the fires

A badger eats some of the food left out by the locals

Park Ranger Radamir Sevillanos, of the Madidi National Park, searches for animals who may be hurt or trapped

This image, taken on 22 November, shows firefighters in a sugar field tackling one of the blazes that hit San Buenaventura

A woman helps a man apply eye drops after fighting a forest fire in the community of Bella Altura