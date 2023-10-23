Bolivian Indigenous women cycle against stereotypes

STORY: The Indigenous Bolivian women in this race hope to defy gender stereotypes

Location: El Alto, Bolivia

Known as ‘polleras,’ these colorful skirts are traditional Bolivian clothing

[Araceli Quispe, Participant]

“Women in polleras were born to be powerful, to be more. They should be motivated, they should train. They should practice any sport or take on studying. They can reach the goals they have.”

Indigenous ‘cholita’ women have long faced social and racial discrimination

[Rosario Ticona, Participant]

“Today my pollera sisters have competed. This is an opportunity for them to (reach) their goals: to exercise and compete instead of only cooking and cleaning at home.”