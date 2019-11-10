Bolivian military asks Morales to resign to ensure stability

LA PAZ, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Bolivia's military said on Sunday it had suggested to President Evo Morales that he resign to help ensure stability in the country, heaping pressure on the leftist leader as he deals with a widening backlash over a disputed election.

"After analyzing the internal conflict situation, we ask the President of the State to renounce his presidential mandate, allowing for peace to be restored and the maintenance of stability for the good of Bolivia," the commander of the country's armed forces, Williams Kaliman, told reporters. (Reporting by Daniel Ramos; Writing by Adam Jourdan Editing by Paul Simao)