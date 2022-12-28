Bolivian Police Arrest Opposition Governor, Sparking Protests
(Bloomberg) -- Bolivia’s police detained one of the country’s main opposition leaders, Santa Cruz Governor Luis Fernando Camacho, triggering protests by his supporters in the country’s wealthiest city.
His arrest was confirmed by Interior Minister Carlos Eduardo del Castillo del Carpio in a Twitter post on Wednesday. He did not say what the charges against the governor are.
Camacho rose to prominence during the demonstrations that culminated in the resignation of ex-President Evo Morales in 2019. More recently, he had been helping organize protests against the government for delaying a census that is expected to benefit Santa Cruz, giving it more tax revenue and seats in congress.
TV footage showed police trying to disperse demonstrators in Santa Cruz with tear gas. Videos posted on social media showed Camacho’s supporters blocking airports in a bid to stop his transfer to La Paz, the country’s capital.
