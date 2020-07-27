Bolivian President Anez says she is back to work after coronavirus

LA PAZ (Reuters) - Bolivian interim President Jeanine Anez said on Tuesday she had recovered from the coronavirus and returned to work.

"Thank you with all my heart for the love and support during my coronavirus illness," Anez said in a tweet. "Bolivians are a great family. We will move forward."

Anez, 52, a conservative former senator who assumed the presidency last November after the resignation of leftist Evo Morales, said on July 9 that she tested positive for the coronavirus and would remain isolated in the presidential residence. [nL1N2EG2L

Several Bolivian government officials, including the health minister, have tested positive for the virus. The South American country has recorded 69,429 cases and 2,583 associated deaths, according to the most recent government data.

Anez is a candidate in Bolivia's upcoming presidential election that has been pushed back to Oct. 18 as the country struggles with the coronavirus pandemic.





(Reporting by Monica Machicao and Daniel Ramos; Writing by Cassandra Garrison and Peter Cooney)