Bolivian Prosecutors Seek to Arrest Evo Morales for ‘Terrorism’

(Bloomberg) -- Prosecutors in Bolivia issued an arrest warrant for former President Evo Morales on charges of “sedition, terrorism and terrorist financing.”

The government of Jeanine Anez, which took power after Morales was ousted by the military last month, has repeatedly accused the former leader of trying to foment unrest from exile.

Anez’s Interior Minister Arturo Murillo posted the arrest warrant on Twitter.

Morales fled Bolivia in November and is currently in Argentina, where the government of President Alberto Fernandez has granted him asylum. At a news conference in Buenos Aires this week, Morales called for new elections and reiterated that he won’t run as a candidate.

The Fernandez government says Morales was ousted illegally in a coup, which is also the position of the governments of Mexico, Venezuela and Cuba.

U.S. President Donald Trump, on the other hand, applauded Morales’s ouster and praised the Bolivian military for defending the country’s constitution.

Read More: Coup or No Coup, Bolivia’s Morales Fell From Grace: QuickTake

Morales quit following weeks of protests by opposition supporters, over accusations that he committed fraud in the Oct. 20 election -- claims that were strengthened by a report by the Organization of American States which found irregularities in the election.

The Anez government said it will organize new elections, but hasn’t yet set a date. Many Bolivians regard the government as illegitimate, since it wasn’t elected.

S&P Global Ratings this month lowered the country’s outlook to negative, saying that “uncertainty caused by national elections and the change in political leadership has weakened Bolivia’s macroeconomic pillars.”

Moody’s Investors Service also cited heightened political risk when it put Bolivia on downgrade review this month.

(Adds comment by regional governments in fourth, fifth, sixth paragraphs)

To contact the reporter on this story: Matthew Bristow in Bogota at mbristow5@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Matthew Bristow at mbristow5@bloomberg.net, Walter Brandimarte, Robert Jameson

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.