Bolivian soldier who executed Che Guevara dies





The Bolivian soldier who executed Ernesto "Che" Guevara more than 50 years ago died this week at the age of 80.

Mario Terán, part of a military group that captured the Argentinian-born revolutionary in 1967, succumbed to a long-term illness and is survived by his two children and his wife, according to The Guardian.

"[Terán] simply complied with his duty as a sergeant of the army," retired general Gary Prado, who reportedly led the group, told Radio Compañera, The Guardian reported.

Terán had said he was only following orders when he killed Guevara, who had been on the run from Bolivian authorities.

"It was the worst moment of my life," he reportedly told journalists later. "I saw Che large, very large. His eyes shone intensely. I felt him coming over me and when he fixed his gaze on me, it made me dizzy ..."

"'Calm yourself,' he told me, 'and aim well! You are going to kill a man!' Then I took a step back toward the door, close my eyes and fired," Terán added.

Guevara was a key player in the Cuban Revolution, helping to end the dictatorship of Fulgencio Batista. He later fought for revolutionary causes in both Africa and South America.