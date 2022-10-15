Bollard cover caper: Theft at the Kreme Delite

Oct. 14—A brazen theft at a local landmark has law enforcement searching for a stolen bollard post cover and four individuals who were seen taking it. According to one of the owners of Kreme Delite, Laura Tarokh, the "custom ordered red and white bollard post cover" was taken from the front of the popular ice cream shop just prior to close Wednesday night.

Tarokh told followers on social media that video surveillance of the incident is being reviewed in hopes of catching the thieves. She also stated that four teenagers, three boys and a girl, were seen taking the post cover.

"We were still open. The girls served them milkshakes and saw them do it," Tarokh said.

A police report has been filed according to Athens Police. "We have information we are following up on, we'll just have to see where it takes us," Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said Friday afternoon.