Should Bollore’s (EPA:BOL) Weak Investment Returns Worry You?

Today we'll evaluate Bollore (EPA:BOL) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Bollore:

0.031 = €1.3b ÷ (€55b - €14b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

So, Bollore has an ROCE of 3.1%.

Does Bollore Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. In this analysis, Bollore's ROCE appears meaningfully below the 8.8% average reported by the Logistics industry. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Putting aside Bollore's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is poor - considering the risk of owning stocks compared to government bonds. It is likely that there are more attractive prospects out there.

You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Bollore's past growth compares to other companies.

ENXTPA:BOL Past Revenue and Net Income, August 21st 2019 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Bollore.

How Bollore's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Bollore has total liabilities of €14b and total assets of €55b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 26% of its total assets. This is a modest level of current liabilities, which will have a limited impact on the ROCE.

What We Can Learn From Bollore's ROCE

Bollore has a poor ROCE, and there may be better investment prospects out there.