Bollywood actor reveals horror injuries after being attacked by a hatchet in California gym

Aman Dhaliwal, a Bollywood actor, shows off his wounds after a man attacked him with a knife and a hatchet outside a Planet Fitness in Corona, California (Facebook/Arman Dhaliwal)

A Bollywood actor has revealed the horrific injuries he suffered in a hatchet attack at a gym in California.

Aman Dhaliwal, who goes by "Arman" on social media, is recovering after an individual attacked him with a hatchet at a Planet Fitness in Corona, California.

The incident occurred on the morning of 14 March in the gym's parking lot.

The suspect, Ronald Chand, 30, of Santa Ana, allegedly approached Mr Dhaliwal with a hatchet and a knife in the gym's parking lot and allegedly stabbed the actor, police said.

Law enforcement claims Mr Chand then dragged Mr Dhaliwal into the gym and allegedly held him at knifepoint as he yelled out threats to the other gym patrons.

Other customers told police they heard the man yelling for water and demanding they "respect us" while allegedly holding the actor hostage.

In a video capturing the incident, Mr Dhaliwal, who is covered in blood, eventually begins fighting back, which prompts other customers to join in and eventually wrestle Mr Chand to the ground. Four men grappled and laid on top of the attacker, yelling at him to "stop resisting" as they waited for police to arrive.

The actor suffered numerous stab wounds to his upper body, and was transported to a local hospital to recover.

Mr Dhaliwal posted an update on his health to social media after his initial treatment.

"I am not able to speak much due to doctors advice, so excuse me for not attending calls but I'll reply back as soon I feel better … spread love, not hate …" he wrote on Facebook on 15 March.

Punjabi actor Arman Dhaliwal was critically attacked in America when he was exercising in the Planet Fitness gym. Arman Dhaliwal bravely subdued the attacker. pic.twitter.com/QXQDH3FI4j — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) March 16, 2023

He is best known for his role in the 2008 Indian blockbuster Jodhaa Akbar. He has also appeared in numerous TV shows and films.

Mr Chand is currently being held at the Robert Presley Detention Center and has been charged with attempted murder.

Police are still trying to determine a motive in the attack.

A judge set his bail at $1m, according to Fox News.