Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's son cleared of drug charges

FILE- Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, center, is escorted by law enforcement officials from the Narcotics Control Bureau office for a medical check in Mumbai, India, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. Khan was on Friday, May 27, cleared by authorities in a drugs-on-cruise case with no possession and corroborative evidence suggesting his involvement in a drug network, the investigating agency said. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Shah Rukh Khan
    Shah Rukh Khan
    Indian film actor

NEW DELHI (AP) — Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan’s son was cleared on Friday in a drug case involving a party on a luxury cruise ship, with no evidence showing he possessed banned drugs or was involved in trafficking, India's narcotics agency said.

Aryan Khan, 24, an aspiring actor and director, was arrested in October during a raid on the cruise ship off Mumbai, India's financial and entertainment capital. He was released on bail after three weeks.

India’s Narcotics Control Bureau said in a statement Friday that evidence from an eight-month investigation didn't implicate Khan. However, it pressed charges against 14 other people.

After the raid on the ship, the narcotics agency had said it had evidence in the form of WhatsApp messages showing that Khan was involved in illicit drug dealing.

Mukul Rohatgi, Khan’s lawyer, told reporters Friday that the arrest was “arbitrary” and the agency did not conduct a medical examination to show his client had consumed drugs.

The case was widely covered in India, with fans of Aryan Khan insisting on his innocence while others called for a boycott of his father’s films.

Shah Rukh Khan, 56, is known as the king of Bollywood and is India’s most loved actor. He has starred in more than 105 movies over nearly three decades.

In September last year, the narcotics agency questioned some of Bollywood’s most prominent stars in connection with the death of famous actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Rajput died by suicide and doctors and police ruled out drugs.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Bollywood superstar Khan's son cleared in high-profile drugs case

    Indian authorities have dropped a case against the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan who was arrested during a raid on a cruise ship last year on suspicion of having drugs on him. India's main drug law enforcement agency, the Narcotics Control Board (NCB), said on Friday it was dropping the case against Aryan Khan, 24, and five others due to a lack of "sufficient evidence", while pressing charges against 14 others. Khan's arrest had polarised broadcast and social media in the Bollywood-obsessed country, with some saying he was being targeted for being the son of a Muslim celebrity in mainly Hindu India.

  • Aryan Khan: Drug charges dropped against Shah Rukh Khan's son

    The anti-drug agency cleared Aryan Khan in the case, saying "no drugs have been found" on him.

  • Aryan Khan: India drops charges against Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son

    Shah Rukh Khan is ‘very relieved’ as ultimately ‘truth has prevailed’, says lawyer

  • Global automakers face electric shock in China

    If global automakers think they can extend their dominance in China into the electric era, they may be in for a shock. Kings of the combustion age such as General Motors and Volkswagen are falling behind local players in the booming electric vehicle (EV) market in China, a country that's key to funding and developing their electric and autonomous ambitions. For Beijing office worker Tianna Cheng, the main dilemma when she was buying a 180,000-yuan ($27,000) Xpeng electric crossover was whether she should go for a BYD car instead, or a Nio; she did not seriously consider overseas marques.

  • Brainly says it's been blocked in Russia after refusing to remove community content about the war in Ukraine

    Russia's crackdown on news media, and specifically sites that present the country's government in a critical light, has been well documented, but less so the impact that this censorship is having in other areas like education. Brainly, the Polish startup best known as a popular platform for crowdsourcing homework help from other students and trained tutors, says that Roskomnadzor, the Russian communications, information technology and mass media regulator, has blocked Znanija, the company's local site. The move comes after Brainly refused to remove content from Znanija describing the Ukraine war earlier this week from the Knowledge Base, Brainly's big directory of questions and answers that people can search across for specific general knowledge, current affairs or tips on how to solve, for example, a quadratic equation.

  • US Army signs deal to backfill Stingers sent to Ukraine

    Raytheon netted a $687 million contract to build Stinger anti-aircraft missiles to replace those the U.S. military sent to Ukraine.

  • Toyota Is Cutting Car Production Again. It’s Bad News for Inflation.

    Global car production has been hampered for months because of a plethora of supply-chain and logistics issues. Friday, Toyota Motor (ticker: TM) cut its production plans again. Toyota is taking additional downtime at some plants the week of June 6.

  • Giro d’Italia: Mathieu van der Poel targets TT but won’t go over his limits with Tour de France in view

    Dutch rider went on the attack in the mountains, and now looks ahead to the final TT of the race.

  • A first look at the Liverpool-Real Madrid UEFA Champions League Final

    It's one of the biggest events in sports: Liverpool takes on Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League Final Saturday. CBS Sports' Kate Abdo joins CBS Mornings with a preview of the match that will be watched by hundreds of millions of people worldwide.

  • Google, India Discuss Collaborating Over Open E-Commerce Network

    Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google and the Indian government have discussed integrating its shopping services with India's open e-commerce network ONDC, Reuters reports. Google's talks follow the success of its payments business due to the government's initiative for financial transactions, the Unified Payments Interface (UPI). An expert emphasized ONDC's need for a consumer player to drive mass adoption, which Google Pay did for UPI. Google's existing shopping business works s

  • Taiwan raids Chinese firms in latest crackdown on chip engineer-poaching

    Taiwan authorities raided ten Chinese companies suspected of illegally poaching chip engineers and other tech talent this week, the island's Investigation Bureau said on Thursday, the latest crackdown on Chinese firms to protect its chip supremacy. Home to chipmaker giant TSMC and accounting for the majority of the world's most advanced semiconductor manufacturing capacity, Taiwan has ramped up a campaign to counter illegal poaching by Chinese companies in what the island sees as a threat to its chip expertise. The bureau said it raided 10 Chinese companies or their R&D centers which operate in Taiwan without approval earlier this week.

  • Shooter walked into Texas school 'unobstructed': police

    The gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers walked into Robb Elementary School "unobstructed," police say, contradicting previous statements by officials on the chain of events in Uvalde, Texas. "He was not confronted by anybody" before he entered the school, says Victor Escalon, regional director of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

  • Daniel Defense: Company that made Uvalde AR-15 used toddlers in gun advert

    Daniel Defense guns were also used in 2017 Las Vegas massacre, the worst mass shooting in modern US history

  • Everything to remember before watching Stranger Things season 4

    Everything to remember before watching Stranger Things season 4

  • India's Kashmir sees upsurge in violence, tense after separatist convicted

    Indian security forces have killed six militants in Kashmir in the past 24 hours while militants shot dead a female TV performer and a police officer, officials said on Thursday, following the conviction of the region's best-known separatist. A New Delhi court on Wednesday ordered life in jail for Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik for funding "terrorist" activities and for many other crimes. The sentencing prompted warnings from politicians that it would promote alienation and separatism in India's only Muslim-majority region.

  • After worst financial quarter in years, Amazon puts plans for large distribution center in Round Rock on hold

    Amazon's decision to curtail its nationwide warehouse footprint has local repercussions. A large distribution center that had been planned for near the SH 45 toll road in Round Rock is now on hold.

  • Sri Lankan leader seeks world's help during financial crisis

    Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa asked for urgent international help on Thursday as his country suffers from a financial crisis. “We are presently undergoing a severe economic crisis that has profoundly impacted the lives of all Sri Lankans, resulting in social unrest,” Rajapaksa said in a video message to an international conference in Tokyo. “We urgently require the assistance of our friends in the international community" to ensure that our immediate needs such as medicine and food supply are met, he said.

  • Stephen Curry is betting favorite for NBA Finals MVP, and this might be his best shot at winning it

    Curry won't get a better opportunity than this.

  • Instacart to Slow Hiring to Focus on Profitability Ahead of IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Grocery delivery startup Instacart Inc. is planning to slow the pace of hiring as it prepares for an initial public offering, focusing instead on profitability.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: US Slams Putin’s Food-for-Sanctions Relief PlanFord Beats Tesla to the Punch With First Electric F-150 DeliveryTop Gun: Maverick's F-18 Flights Cost New Tom Cruise Film $11,374 an HourRare Ship-to-Ship Transfers Keep Oil Moving From Russia to China“We hired more than 1,500 people over

  • Are You Prepared for This $94,900 Annual Expense in Retirement?

    According to the Genworth Cost of Care Survey, the national average cost of a semi-private room in a nursing home is $94,900, while a private room is even more at $108,405 per year. In fact, even a few months of nursing care could cause you to quickly drain your retirement nest egg. Sadly, the cost of care is only going up each year.