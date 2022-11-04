BOLO: Glynn County police looking for man considered armed and dangerous

Glynn County police are asking the public to be on the lookout.

Rodriguez Lamont Hamilton is currently wanted on felony malice murder, criminal attempt-murder and aggravated assault. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Hamilton is 28 years of age. He’s six foot two inches tall, weighs 193 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

If contact is made, police are asking that you contact 911 or dial the department’s direct number at 912-554-3645 immediately.

