BOLO issued for dangerous, armed, suspected gang member on the run

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for an armed and dangerous suspected gang member.

Miliam is wanted for felony murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, tampering with evidence, armed robbery, participation in criminal street gang activity, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, hijacking a motor vehicle, fleeing and attempting to elude, and criminal damage to property in the first degree.

Kordale Miliam, 22, is described as weighing approximately 120 lbs, standing 5′ 6″ tall with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about Miliam’s whereabouts, the sheriff’s office says you should not approach him.

You should call 911 or contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.

You can receive a reward of up to $2,000 cash and remain anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers.

