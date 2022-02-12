🌱 Bolsa Chica Annexation? + Could Poseidon Plant Survive Floods?

Good day, people of Huntington Beach, and happy Galentine’s Day! It's me again, Sylvia, your host of the Huntington Beach Daily.

A plan that was studied in 2009 is getting another consideration. Also, critics of the desalination plant release a 3D modeling of possible flooding. Finally, there’s going to be a DUI checkpoint at the end of the month!



First, today's weather:

Mostly sunny and very warm. High: 83 Low: 50.

Here are the top stories today in Huntington Beach:

Will the City Council reconsider “a possible annexation of the Bolsa Chica Ecological Reserve?” Councilman Dan Kalmick added this agenda item to the Tuesday meeting. A study was “first prepared in 2009, updated in 2013 and last discussed in 2015.” In the past, the City Council shied away from taking the step because of “added liability.” Now, the move is considered as a way to “complete the corporate government boundary of the city while removing the county as another entity that operates within Huntington Beach.” Also, annexation would give the City another park and could help with getting grants. (Daily Pilot) Opponents of Poseidon Water’s desalination plant released a 3D simulation that shows the facility in case of flooding. Released on Friday, the simulations were done “by Dr. Juliano Calil, scientist and co-founder of Virtual Planet Technologies.” The outcomes caused the Orange County Coastkeeper deputy program manager to say that they couldn’t “imagine putting anything of great value on that site.” In contrast, the engineering firm retained by Poseidon calculated the risks and noted that “the facility is not vulnerable to any reasonably expected sea-level rise or tsunami hazard that is projected to occur over the facility’s 50-year operating life.” The Coastal Commission, which is expected to approve the proposal in March, viewed the simulation but did not comment. (The HITC) The HBPD announced Friday that it will be conducting “a DUI & driver's license checkpoint on Fri, Feb. 25 at an undisclosed location” in the City. The PD determines these posts by analyzing collision data and DUI arrests. Don’t say we didn’t warn you. (@HBPoliceDept) The USA Surfing Prime Contest is happening this weekend. Today, on Sunday, events begin as early as 7 a.m. at the HB Pier. After this weekend, USA Surfing will hold competitions at the Oceanside Harbor South Jetty and San Onofre State Beach in March, T-Street San Clemente in April, and Oceanside as well as San Onofre in June. (South OC Beaches) COVID numbers continue to go down. As of Saturday, hospitalizations in Orange County fell from 538 to 482. Concurrently, the County had “22.2% of its ICU beds available and 59.6% of its ventilators.” Eighty-four percent of hospitalized patients are unvaccinated. (My News LA)

Today in Huntington Beach:

2nd Sunday Cleanup Crew at Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort & Marina (8:30 AM)

We Love Huntington Harbor - Let's Paddle at OEX Sunset Beach (9:30 AM)

Sweet Love Paint and Sip Event by Painting & Vino at Slater's (12 PM)

Superbowl Party at Slater's 50/50 (3 PM)

Watch the Big Game at The Biergarten (3:30 PM)

From my notebook:

Do you need a last-minute gift for Valentine's Day? Stop by the Huntington Beach Art Center to pick up some wonderful handmade and fine art items crafted by the Huntington Harbour Art Association. (Instagram)

A Circle View neighbor is looking a lost dog. It got out on Alexandria Street. (Nextdoor)

Our Newland neighbor would like recommendations to local numismatists. They need to sell some special “modern” coins. (Nextdoor)

A Seacliff neighbor is wondering if anyone knows of great t-ball club teams? They were about a week too late to sign up their kid for t-ball, and put on a waitlist. What other programs are there? (Nextdoor)

