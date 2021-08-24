Bolsonaro Backs Central Bank Head Despite Inflation Concerns

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Martha Beck, Daniel Carvalho and Simone Iglesias
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

President Jair Bolsonaro is growing uneasy about Brazil’s inflation in the run-up to general elections next year, but his complaints about rising prices don’t mean he plans to interfere with the central bank, according to five people close to him including cabinet members.

Central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto remains highly regarded within the Bolsonaro administration and also has the backing of key congressional allies, including lower house Speaker Arthur Lira, said the people, who requested anonymity to speak about internal government matters.

On Friday, the Associated Press reported that Bolsonaro has privately regretted signing a law that gave formal autonomy to the central bank and has considered meddling with the institution, according to government officials familiar with the matter. Ciro Nogueira, the president’s chief of staff, denied the report in a series of posts on Twitter in which he called the episode an “imaginary bonfire.”

Inflation Concerns

Bolsonaro for months has complained about rising fuel and cooking gas prices that are eroding his popularity. While inflation is running at an annual rate of almost 9%, fuel costs have soared 44% over the past 12 months, hurting some of the president’s main backers including truckers.

When a social media follower recently bemoaned the price of gasoline over the weekend, the president tried to divert responsibility saying state governors tax fuels too much.

Read More: Bolsonaro’s Disapproval Reaches Record With Lula Gaining Ground

Behind closed doors, Bolsonaro’s discontent goes somewhat further. He was particularly annoyed by remarks made by Campos Neto last week during a Council of the Americas event in which the central banker linked an increase in inflation expectations to political infighting, according to one of the people.

Yet those complaints are part of the president’s mercurial personality and show no intention to intervene in the way the central bank works, nor to make changes in the economic team at the moment, the people said.

Campos Neto on Tuesday insisted that market noise has been weighing on expectations, but stopped short of repeating comments about infighting between branches of government.

Brazil’s presidency didn’t reply to comment requests. The central bank declined to comment.

In any case, Campos Neto is under pressure to bring inflation down after an ultra-hawkish monetary policy did little to improve expectations. After four aggressive interest-rate hikes since March and another one planed for September, inflation expectations for 2022 are still above next year’s 3.5% target.

Read More: Bolsonaro’s Trump-Like Election Ploy Rattles Brazil Traders

Even if the president wanted to fire Campos Neto, he would have to find a way to bypass the bank’s new autonomy law. The legislation, approved by congress earlier this year, establishes that central bank board members can’t be removed before the end of their mandates -- Campos Neto’s term finishes on the last day of 2024.

While Brazil’s Supreme Court is expected to rule on Wednesday on a case that questions the constitutionality of that law, the majority of the justices tend to confirm its legality, according to one person with knowledge of the matter.

(Updates with comments from Campos Neto in eighth paragraph.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Afterpay loss widens as it doubles marketing spend to tap new markets

    Set to be scooped up in a $29 billion buyout by Jack Dorsey's Square, Afterpay had spent heavily over the past year to boost its presence in the largely untapped U.S. market - the sector's biggest prize. The move helped the company's underlying sales - the value of transactions facilitated - nearly double to A$21.1 billion in the year to June, with the United States overtaking Afterpay's home country of Australia to become its biggest market. Afterpay, which had largely pre-reported its annual results, will be integrated with Square's Seller and Cash App - the U.S. company's respective merchant- and consumer-focused offerings after the deal closes, expected in the first quarter of 2022.

  • UPDATE 1-Goldman Sachs raises odds on U.S. Fed taper announcement in Nov

    Goldman Sachs economists have raised the odds that the U.S. Federal Reserve will announce the start of tapering its bonds purchases in November, predicting the central bank will likely opt to dial back purchases by $15 billion then and at meetings that follow. In a note, the investment bank said it had raised the odds that a formal taper announcement will come in November to 45% from a previous forecast of 25%, and lowered the December chance to 35% from 55%. According to Goldman, a $15 billion per meeting total pace of tapering would likely be split between $10 billion of U.S. Treasuries and $5 billion of mortgage-backed securities.

  • RenovaCare Shareholder Alert

    Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In RenovaCare To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 24, 2021) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against RenovaCare, Inc ("RenovaCare" or the "Company") (OTC Pink: RCAR) and reminds investors of the September 14, 2021 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a ...

  • BofA sees rising risk of a large ‘fragility’ shock heading into the fall

    Record highs in U.S. equities following last week's selloff "will merely encourage more of the investor behavior that historically precedes larger fragility shocks,'' according to BofA Global Research note.

  • Chinese tutoring firms adapt to core subject ban with hands-on courses

    Chinese tutoring firms are having to learn new ways of making money after a ban on teaching core subjects left them promoting classes such as drama and even parental training in a scramble to replace at least a fraction of a once-lucrative business. Firms including New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc and U.S.-listed Gaotu Techedu Inc have added a miscellany of courses and even new businesses after the government last month prohibited for-profit tutoring in any school subject and offering classes on weekends or holidays. The ban is aimed at easing pressure on six- to 15-year-olds in compulsory education as well as reducing the cost burden on parents.

  • Dow Jones Edges Higher As Nasdaq Tops 15,000; Airbnb Scores Breakout, GameStop, AMC Surge

    The Dow Jones edged higher in afternoon trading Tuesday. The Nasdaq topped the 15,000 level, led by a big gain for Airbnb stock.

  • Brazil's indigenous rights hinge on one tribe's legal battle

    Pushed into a degraded corner of their ancestral lands, the Xokleng people of southern Brazil anxiously await a Supreme Court ruling that could restore territory they lost decades ago. Sitting by a wood stove, Xokleng elders recall the days when plentiful fish and game fed their families, before the bulk of their fertile lands were sold by the state to tobacco farmers in the 1950s. Now the Xokleng pray that Brazilian courts will fulfill a dying shaman's prophecy that they would one day win their lands back.

  • Dow Jones Rallies As Tesla Hits Buy Point; Best Buy, Palo Alto Surge On Earnings

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 50 points Tuesday, as Tesla stock trades in buy range. Best Buy and Palo Alto Networks surged on earnings.

  • Uncertainty reigns as Chile presidential election enters home stretch

    Chile's presidential race kicked off on Tuesday after the last candidates registered late the evening before for a contest to determine who will usher in a new constitution and confront social upheaval in the world's top copper producer. The early front-runners in the race are upstart left-wing lawmaker Gabriel Boric, 35, who hails from Chilean Patagonia, and Sebastian Sichel, 44, a tattooed independent former minister who will attempt to hold together the ruling conservative coalition. Seven other candidates from across the political spectrum joined the fray by the Monday registration deadline, ratcheting up uncertainty and raising the possibility of a spoiler, political analyst and pollster Kenneth Bunker told Reuters.

  • North Korea aired a cartoon warning against obesity and overeating amid a national food shortage

    Kim Jong Un has also reportedly dropped dozens of pounds, causing concern and worry among North Koreans.

  • Alex Jones Flips On Trump, Decides Maybe 'He's A Dumbass'

    The Infowars conspiracy theorist raged at the former president for recommending the COVID-19 vaccines.

  • ‘The Daily Show’s’ Jordan Klepper Embarrasses Anti-Vax Protesters in NYC

    Comedy CentralOver the past few years, The Daily Show’s Jordan Klepper has emerged as “the king of humiliating Trump fans,” as our own Matt Wilstein put it.During the 2020 election, Klepper confronted rowdy (and maskless) Trump worshippers at one of the former president’s many packed pandemic rallies; pressed a number of pro-Trump insurrectionists just before they stormed the Capitol; and got into an animated back-and-forth with MyPillow guy (and Big Lie-peddler) Mike Lindell.On Monday evening,

  • I served in Afghanistan as a US Marine, twice. Here’s the truth in two sentences

    This veteran and Missouri U.S. Senate candidate saw what the Afghan National Security Forces really were. | Opinion

  • Dominion CEO broke down in front of his kids during Rudy Giuliani's sweaty news conference where he spread conspiracy theories about the company

    Dominion CEO John Poulos told The New York Times he yelled so loudly that his wife and two children came to check on him.

  • The Taliban Now Controls a U.S.-Made Super-Surveillance System

    AFP/Getty ImagesIn Kabul, checkpoints are now manned by Taliban fighters using biometric scanners paid for by the American people to hunt down civilians who worked and fought alongside us, in what should be a reckoning for everyone who sold biometric surveillance as a tool for good.Over the last 20 years, Afghanistan became a technological training ground. It was the place America experimented with new weapons of war, like the Predator drone, often with horrific results. It’s also where we exper

  • 'Don't panic and get back to work', Taliban order former officials

    Ashraf Haidari, an economist at the Aghan finance ministry, was waiting anxiously at home when a call came from the Taliban: a commander ordered him back to work so he could help run the country once the "crazy foreigners" had left. On the other end of the line was a Taliban commander, urging Haidari to return to his ministry where he works allocating funds to the country's 34 provinces. To fit in with the norms of the previous Taliban rule, when they brutally enforced a strict interpretation of Islamic law, Haidari grew a beard.

  • Barron Trump's Enrollment in This New School Confirms Melania Isn't Relocating to NYC Just Yet

    Melania Trump isn’t ready to make New York City her home again right now. The former First Lady and son Barron Trump will be remaining at Mar-a-Lago in Florida for the upcoming school year, which was confirmed when the 15-year-old’s new private school, Oxbridge Academy in Palm Beach, sent out a note to parents. ‘We […]

  • Arizona Supreme Court delays release of election audit records

    The Arizona Supreme Court said Tuesday that contractors hired by the Republican-led state Senate to conduct the Maricopa County 2020 election audit would not need to release records from their review by next week.

  • Former NC lawmaker got off easy. No wonder people are losing faith in democracy.

    Former NC legislator should have received more than a slap on the wrist and a $1,000 fine. | Letters to the Editor

  • Trump seeks preliminary injunction in lawsuit against Big Tech companies

    Former President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he has filed a motion for a preliminary injunction in his class-action lawsuit against Big Tech companies, which he accused of "unlawful and Communist-style censorship."