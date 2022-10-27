Bolsonaro’s campaign relies on ‘secret budget’ payoffs to win Brazil’s election

Andrew Downie in São Paulo
·4 min read
<span>Photograph: Eraldo Peres/AP</span>
Photograph: Eraldo Peres/AP

When historians write books about why so many Brazilians voted for the far-right they will justifiably focus on ideological, political and social issues. But there is another key reason why President Jair Bolsonaro is still competitive as Sunday’s run-off ballot approaches: he’s handing out billions from a government slush fund.

The fund is known as the “secret budget” because there is little or no oversight over where the money goes once it is handed to lawmakers.

Worth 19bn reais per year (£3.1bn), the fund amounts to around one-fifth of the government’s entire discretionary spending.

“It is the biggest corruption scandal on the face of the earth,” said Simone Tebet, the conservative senator who finished third in the first-round ballot on 2 October.

Related: Brazil election: bellwether state could have future of democracy in its hands

With just days to go before Sunday’s run-off between Bolsonaro and leftist challenger Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the budget’s workings – and other discretionary outlays – are coming under scrutiny.

The broad front that is campaigning against Bolsonaro’s re-election has made it a centrepiece of their last-ditch assault to guarantee a Lula win. The challenger won the first round by 48.4% to 43.2% and remains slightly ahead in the polls.

“This is a massive communication failure that is only now beginning to be fixed,” said Monica de Bolle, an economist who has produced a series of videos explaining the scheme. “Lots of people are now explaining that the secret budget means embezzlement.”

Government projects are normally put out to tender and the companies who win the bid must pass basic legal checks before being approved.

The secret budget is designed to avoid such transparency; powerful lawmakers can give money to whoever they choose.

That has led to questionable handouts that critics say are flimsy covers for corruption.

Former environment minister Marina Silva said the head of Congress, Bolsonaro ally Arthur Lira, had signed off on a R$26m project to buy robotics for a school in his home state. The school does not have running water or electricity, but the overpriced equipment came from a firm owned by Lira’s acquaintances, Silva said.

A federal police investigation last week revealed that a town of 11,000 inhabitants that was given money for health programs registered 12,700 hand X-rays in one year; another town of 6,700 people got cash for 27,000 prostate exams.

And in one of the most notorious cases, the mother of Ciro Nogueira, Bolsonaro’s chief of staff, was given R$399m for her pet projects when she replaced her son after he took leave of absence from the senate.

Some 198 of the 225 deputies given money from the secret budget were from far-right or centre right parties, according to a count in the magazine Piauí.

De Bolle said social programs in next year’s budget have been slashed because cash is being diverted to Bolsonaro’s allies.

Money for a pharmacy program that provides cut prices on prescriptions for the poor has been cut by 60%; the budget for child care centres fell from 100 million to 2.5 million; the budget for the Science and Technology Ministry was slashed by 87%.

Funding was cut from a free school milk program in the impoverished north-east, for Women’s Programs, for fighting cancer and for Aids prevention.

“All this to give money to lawmakers,” said de Bolle, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics. “All this so Bolsonaro can get re-elected.”

Related: ‘A clash of two Brazils’: presidential election divides voters – even gangsters

At the same time, the former army captain has sought to buy favours by increasing monthly assistance packages.

His government normally gives R$400 a month to the poorest families but he upped that to R$600 in August, the first month of the election campaign.

The number of people who receive the monthly stipend also rose in the months before the ballot. Taxi and truck drivers, two bastions of Bolsonaro support, were also given additional aid.

Bolsonaro has openly admitted he gave money to legislators, which is ironic given his criticism of a similar scandal that almost brought down his opponent in 2005.

The then-president Lula survived a vote-buying scandal called the Mensalão (or big monthly payment) but it irrevocably damaged the Worker’s Party’s credibility.

The party stresses their scandal involved a tiny fraction of the amount divvied out in the secret budget and Lula has promised that if elected he wants to retake control of spending from Congress.

Recommended Stories

  • Meloni backs Ukraine, rejects fascism in speech

    STORY: Italy's first-ever woman prime minister Giorgia Meloni vowed on Tuesday (October 25) to steer the country through some of its toughest times since World War Two. In a wide-ranging maiden speech to parliament, she also promised support for Ukraine, NATO, and the European Union. Meloni said Italy would continue to support Western sanctions against Russia, regardless of a squeeze on gas imports from Moscow. "Giving in to Putin's blackmail on energy would not solve the problem, it would exacerbate it by opening the way to further demands and blackmail with future energy increases even greater than those we have seen in recent months." Meloni leads the far-right, nationalist party the Brothers of Italy. They swept to victory last month as part of a coalition with the League, an anti-immigrant party, and Forza Italia -- led by former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi. Meloni said the coalition would make its voice heard in Europe and stressed her opposition to fascism and discrimination, despite her own party’s far-right roots. And former close ties between Moscow and both Berlusconi and the League’s Matteo Salvini have raised concerns over the government’s foreign policy. In her speech, Meloni said she has never felt any closeness to anti-democratic regimes -- including fascism. And that Italian racial laws during World War Two were the lowest point in the country's history.At home, Meloni said her government would offer financial support for families and firms hit by the energy crisis - adding that the economy could sink into a recession in 2023. She warned that the high cost of that support meant her administration might have to delay some of its more costly election promises.

  • Japan to unveil $200 billion spending package to ease inflation pain - sources

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan will unveil on Friday a fresh spending package of more than $200 billion that includes steps to curb electricity bills, sources told Reuters, which could tame inflation next year and help the central bank justify keeping ultra-low interest rates. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's administration has pledged to compile a spending package this month to cushion the economic blow from rising fuel and food prices, which would follow big measures deployed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Facing calls for big spending from within his ruling party, Kishida is expected to announce a package that includes spending of more than 29 trillion yen ($200 billion), three ruling party and government officials told Reuters by Thursday.

  • Battle for Kherson looms as Russia stages nuclear war games

    STORY: Ukrainian troops at the front line said Wednesday they were expecting a bitter fight for the southern Kherson region - an area Russia appeared to be reinforcing. The looming battle at the mouth of the Dnipro River could determine whether Kyiv can loosen Moscow's grip on southern Ukraine.This Ukrainian soldier said Russian forces were digging in."The Russians are changing positions, our intelligence confirmed that they have been reinforced by very many recruits, that they are strengthening their flanks, they dug up trenches. They fear our air force, fear our artillery and soldiers."In one section of the front, Ukrainian soldiers said Russian shelling was stepping up again after having tailed off in recent weeks. Radio intercepts indicated freshly mobilized recruits had been sent to the front. As tension mounts, both Russia and NATO are holding long-standing annual drills of their nuclear forces this week. But Russia has given the exercises a much higher profile than usual, timing it to coincide with its accusations that Kyiv is preparing to release nuclear material with a so-called "dirty bomb," an allegation the West calls baseless and a potential pretext for Russian escalation.Russian State television broadcasts were dominated by footage of submarines, strategic bombers and missile forces practicing launches in retaliation for an atomic attack.Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told President Vladimir Putin its forces will be ready to respond."Comrade Supreme Commander-in-Chief, in accordance with the training plan for the armed forces of the Russian Federation, under your leadership, training is being conducted to oversee the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, during which the tasks of delivering a massive nuclear strike by strategic offensive forces in response to an enemy nuclear strike will be worked out." Kyiv says Moscow has been brandishing the prospect of nuclear war to intimidate Western countries into withdrawing their support for Ukraine.Since Russia began losing ground in a counter-offensive in September, Putin has taken a series of steps to escalate the conflict, calling up hundreds of thousands of Russian reservists, proclaiming the annexation of occupied land and repeatedly threatening to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia.This month, Russia launched a new campaign of strikes in what it calls a special military operation, using missiles and Iranian-made drones against Ukraine's energy infrastructure, also hitting parks and homes across the country.

  • Raphael Warnock retains edge over Herschel Walker in Georgia Senate showdown: poll

    Poll: with less than two weeks to go until Election Day, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock retains the edge over Republican challenge Herschel Walker in battleground Georgia

  • Hong Kongers who clapped in court jailed on sedition charges

    Two Hong Kong residents, including a pastor, were found guilty of sedition and sentenced to jail Thursday for clapping and criticizing a judge during a previous trial over a banned vigil in the city. The Rev. Garry Pang Moon-yuen and Chiu Mei-ying, a housewife, were arrested in April for disturbances during a court hearing in January in which a leader of a group that organized a vigil commemorating China's 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square was sentenced for inciting others to join the prohibited event last year. Hong Kong is undergoing a political crackdown following widespread anti-government protests in 2019 and the imposition of a sweeping National Security Law in 2020, with many prominent democracy activists arrested and jailed.

  • The Moment a Room Full of Fetterman Supporters Fell Silent

    Photo illustration by Luis Rendon/GettyERIE, Pennsylvania—In his highly anticipated debate against Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman was asked to square two conflicting statements: one saying he’s never supported fracking, and another saying he’s always supported fracking.“Uh, I do support fracking, and, I don’t—I don’t—I support fracking, and I stand, and I do support fracking,” Fetterman said.As he tried unsuccessfully to square the two opposing sentiments, a debate watch party

  • Paul Ryan Reality-Checks Donald Trump Supporters With A Stark Reminder

    The former House speaker explained why "anybody not named Trump" would be a better bet for the GOP in 2024.

  • Five takeaways from the Fetterman-Oz debate in Pennsylvania

    HARRISBURG, Pa. — John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz took part in Pennsylvania’s first and only Senate debate on Tuesday as polls show the race narrowing ahead of Election Day. The hourlong forum — presented by Nexstar, which also owns The Hill — shone a spotlight on Fetterman’s recovery from a stroke as the Democrat at…

  • Billionaire Mark Cuban Decides on the 2024 Presidential Election

    The investor is one of the most popular personalities, an important asset in the current climate of division.

  • Arizona Democrats chose the wrong candidate for governor

    Kris Mayes vs. Kari Lake would have been a battle of titans. It's clear now that Arizona Democrats chose the wrong candidate for Arizona governor.

  • Lindsey Graham says there are 'gonna be people jumping off bridges in San Francisco by the thousands' if Jim Jordan becomes chair of the House Judiciary Committee

    Graham made the remark during a raucous speech before a group of Republicans in Lima, Ohio, where he also made fun of Rep. Jerry Nadler's weight.

  • Fetterman's 'scary' performance rattles voters: Pennsylvania reacts to Oz v. Fetterman debate

    Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Oz squared off Tuesday during their only debate in the race for Senate. Voters said the winner was clear.

  • Fox News Airs Poll, Anchor Immediately Scolds Colleague for Citing It

    Fox NewsLiterally minutes after Fox News highlighted a recent CNN poll showing GOP Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz trailing six points on Tuesday, anchor Harris Faulkner chastised Fox News commentator Leslie Marshall for daring to cite it during an on-air discussion.At the top of Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News midday chatfest Outnumbered, co-host (and former Trump press secretary) Kayleigh McEnany noted that the “Pennsylvania Senate matchup is in the spotlight” as Oz and Democratic

  • Meet Yevgeny Prigozhin, 'Putin's chef' and founder of the brutal Wagner group who told the Russian leader that he was botching the Ukraine war

    The 61-year-old once spent nine years in a Soviet Union penal colony and the US government also accused him of meddling in the 2016 election.

  • Longtime Trump aide Hope Hicks, who told the embattled former president he lost the 2020 election, is testifying to the Jan. 6 select committee today: report

    Former White House spokeswoman Hope Hicks is meeting with the House committee to share what she knows about efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

  • Democrats in second-guessing mode after Fetterman-Oz Pennsylvania debate

    Democrats are second-guessing the decision to put Pennsylvania Senate nominee John Fetterman on the debate stage after a stumbling performance that put the spotlight on his condition after a stroke while playing to Republican Mehmet Oz’s strengths. The state lieutenant governor’s auditory processing problems resulting from the stroke proved to be a major part of…

  • CNN contributor calls Dem strategist 'an absolute jerk' after accusations of reading GOP talking points

    Scott Jennings lashed out at former Obama campaign manager Jim Messina after Messina said Jennings was just reading talking points given to him by the RNC.

  • White House officials thought they'd struck a secret oil deal with Saudi Arabia only for Biden to be humiliated when the kingdom abandoned it: NYT

    Saudi Arabia's decision to cut oil production ahead of the midterms took the White House by surprise and has been interpreted as a political move.

  • Independent candidate drops out of Pennsylvania Senate race, endorses Fetterman

    Independent candidate drops out of Pennsylvania Senate race, endorses Fetterman

  • Top political debate coach says Fetterman's performance against Oz shows he is 'not ready to serve'

    A debate coach tells Fox News Digital that Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman's debate performance shows he "is not ready to serve."