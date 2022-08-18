Bolsonaro Charges at Man Who Heckled Him in Front of His Home
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Jair Bolsonaro38th president of Brazil
(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro tried to snatch the mobile phone of a young man who cursed at the conservative president in front of his home in Brasilia, where he frequently stops to greet supporters.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Apple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New Devices
Covid’s Harmful Effects on the Brain Reverberate Years Later
Biden Called Cheney After Her Loss to Trump-Backed Challenger
Xi and Putin to Attend G-20 Summit in Indonesia, Jokowi Says
After 2,240% Run, Tesla Visionary Leaves UK Fund Bleeding Money
Video footage published by G1 website on Thursday shows the president leaving his car and lunging at the man who was holding up his phone, apparently to shoot a video, while hurling insults at the leader.
The president, who’s up for re-election in October, grabbed the man by the arm and collar before bodyguards intervened, throwing the heckler to the ground.
Bolsonaro’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
Brazil’s presidential campaign officially started this week amid growing polarization between supporters of Bolsonaro and his leftist challenger, former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who’s leading the race.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
AMC’s CEO Will Do Whatever It Takes to Keep His Company a Meme Forever
Chinese EV Maker BYD Aims to Conquer World Markets as the Un-Tesla
Neobanks Are Struggling to Make Good on Their Lofty Promises
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.