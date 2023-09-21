Bolsonaro Denies Reports of Holding Post-Election Coup Talks

(Bloomberg) -- Attorneys of Jair Bolsonaro denied reports published in local news outlets that Brazil’s former president met with top military brass to discuss the armed forces overturning the results of last year’s election.

In a statement released late Thursday afternoon, lawyers representing Bolsonaro, who is currently facing multiple criminal investigations, say he “never supported any movement or project that was not supported by the law.”

Hours earlier, newspaper O Globo and website UOL reported that Bolsonaro’s longtime personal aide, Lt. Col. Mauro Cid, told federal police in a plea bargain that after his defeat to President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the right-wing leader spoke with commanders about drafting a decree that could bring about a military intervention in Brazil.

Cid agreed this month to cooperate with authorities who are probing Bolsonaro for possible crimes including embezzling luxury watches and stirring up the rioters that stormed Brasilia in January in a failed insurrection against Lula.

The outlets did not say how they obtained the contents of the plea bargain, which is under court seal. An attorney representing Cid did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In June, Brazil’s electoral authority barred Bolsonaro from seeking public office for eight years for the baseless claims he made about the integrity of Brazil’s electronic voting system. He denies any wrongdoing and has since tried to distance himself from his most radical supporters as investigators bear down on him.

“Elections are turned pages,” Bolsonaro’s attorney, Fabio Wajngarten, wrote on X, the website formally known as Twitter.

