Bolsonaro hopes Ukraine crisis will be solved "in harmony" as he prepares to meet Putin

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro reacts during a ceremony at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who is set to make an official trip to Russia in February, said on Monday he hopes the current crisis with Ukraine will be solved "in harmony".

Bolsonaro said he does not expect to bring the matter up during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, looking to focus more on economic subjects such as agribusiness.

"If that matter comes up, it will come from the Russian president," the far-right leader said during a TV interview.

"We hope that everything will be solved with tranquility, in harmony. Brazil is a pacific country," he added.

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu in Brasilia and Gabriel Araujo in Sao Paulo)

