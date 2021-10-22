Four Brazil Economic Aides Resign After Spending Plan Unveiled

(Bloomberg) -- Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro plunged his administration into crisis Thursday as he forged ahead with a controversial spending plan that triggered a rout in financial markets and the resignation of key members of his economic team.

Four members of the team that reports to Economy Minister Paulo Guedes stepped down on Thursday: Treasury Secretary Jeferson Bittencourt, Special Treasury and Budget Secretary Bruno Funchal and two of their top assistants. All of them publicly cited personal reasons for leaving, but privately expressed deep concern over Bolsonaro’s fiscal largesse and Guedes’s unwillingness to push back anymore on those plans, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified.

While many Brazilians have been hit hard financially by the pandemic and would clearly benefit from additional assistance, the spending plan risks backfiring by deepening a surge in inflation that would only weaken the country’s tepid economic recovery. Investors dumped Brazilian assets on Thursday. The currency sank 1.1% to its weakest level against the dollar since April and the stock market plunged 2.8%, extending its losses to more than 6% this week. The resignations, which came en masse early in the evening, figure to only trigger more losses on Friday.

“The signals are terrible,” Gustavo Brotto, chief investment officer at Greenbay Investimentos, said of the additional spending. “They mean more inflation and less growth.”

Bolsonaro has been pushing the economic team and congress to find budget space to pay poor Brazilians 400 reais ($70.68) a month in the run-up to the 2022 election -- part of a new social program that’s unlikely to fit into the current spending cap rule. Investors accepted exceptions to the fiscal rule at the outset of the Covid outbreak last year, but they’re growing increasingly wary of additional spending.

This highlights a harsh reality of the pandemic: While the world’s wealthy countries were able to dole out massive sums of cash to help their people and companies weather the economic crash, developing nations have found it much harder to implement such policies. Investors were only willing to lend these countries so much money last year, and now they are punishing some of them -- including Brazil, which sought to emulate the spending by developed nations last year -- as signs mount that inflation could spiral out of control. Consumer prices are climbing at an annual clip of 10% in Brazil, the fastest pace in more than five years.

The resignations weren’t limited to the economic team. In the energy ministry, the secretary of oil and natural gas stepped down after Bolsonaro promised to make monthly payments to truck drivers in order to offset the impact of higher diesel prices.

Bolsonaro shrugged off the departures. As one person with knowledge of his thinking put it, the president would rather see those who don’t agree with his orders leaving government.

“There are secretaries who want to assert their will, so the economy minister made his decision,” Bolsonaro said later in a social media webcast. He had previously said Guedes would stay in government.

Looser Budget

Bolsonaro’s proposed change to the fiscal rule, currently being debated in the lower house, is expected to allow the government to spend an additional 40 billion reais ($7 billion) next year, according to people familiar with the matter. The bill also creates a yearly limit for court-ordered payments, freeing up another 40 billion reais for spending and bringing the total extra budget room to about 80 billion reais.

Brazil’s so-called spending cap rule has been in place since 2017, limiting the growth of public expenditures to the rate of the previous year’s inflation. It is seen by investors as a pillar of fiscal policy that’s needed to keep government finances from derailing. Congress has approved exceptions to the rule in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic, causing the country’s fiscal deficit to reach nearly 14% of gross domestic product last year.

Most of that deficit was caused by a Covid aid program that paid monthly stipends to the poor. The gap tightened to 5.6% of GDP by August after the aid was extended with less generous terms this year.

