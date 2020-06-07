Anger as Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro removes surging coronavirus death toll from official websites

Brazil's government was accused of trying to cover up the scale of its catastrophic coronavirus epidemic after it stopped publishing its total rates of deaths and infections.

The Federal Health Ministry closed the webpage showing daily, weekly and monthly figures on infections and deaths in Brazilian states on its Website on Friday.

The move came as president Jair Bolsonaro, who has previously dismissed the deadly virus as “a little flu,” claimed that the official count was “not representative” of the country’s situation and threatened to pull Brazil out of the World Health Organisation.

The last figures released before counting stopped showed Brazil had recorded over 34,000 deaths from Covid-19, the third highest in the world after the United States and the United Kingdom. It had 615,000 infections, the second-highest behind the United States.

The webpage reappeared on Saturday, but only showing the numbers of infections for states and the nation recorded over the previous 24 hours - not cumulative totals.

On Sunday it said that there had been 27.075 confirmed cases, 904 deaths, and 10,029 recoveries. Brazil has about 210 million people, making it the globe's seventh most populous nation.

The move faced immediate pushback from Brazilian health officials.

A council of regional state health secretaries saying they would fight what it called an “authoritarian, insensitive, inhumane and unethical attempt to make the COVID-19 deaths invisible.”

But Carlos Wizard, a businessman and ally of Mr Bolsonaro, defended the move on the grounds that some states had been submitting falsified and possibly exaggerated data to the federal health ministry.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro leaves the Palacio do Alvorada, headquarters of the presidency, in Brasilia, Brazil, 02 June - Shutterstock More

"The number we have today is fanciful or manipulated," Mr Wizard told O Globo, a Brazilian newspaper. He said the government would conduct a review to produce more accurate figures.

Brazil began lifting some restrictions imposed by regional authorities last week.

Mr Bolsonaro, 65, has been accused of presiding over one of the worst coronavirus responses in the world after he resisted quarantine and social distancing restrictions and publicly played down the seriousness of the disease.

Late last week he also said he might follow Donald Trump in taking Brazil out of the World Health Organisation, accusing it of being a "partisan political organisation"”

"I'm telling you right now, the United States left the WHO, and we're studying that, in the future," he said on Friday. "Either the WHO works without ideological bias, or we leave, too."

He has also argued forcefully for an early lifting of lockdown restrictions imposed by local authorities, saying they would wreck the economy.

Two health ministers have resigned since the outbreak of the epidemic in Brazil following disagreements with Mr Bolsonaro.

A Demonstration against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, in Brasilia on Sunday June 7 - ADRIANO MACHADO/Reuters More