Bolsonaro Says He’d Like to See a Stronger Brazilian Currency

(Bloomberg) -- Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro said he’d like to see a stronger local currency against the U.S. dollar, as it currently hovers close to an all-time low.

“I would like the dollar below 4 reais, but it’s not merely a question of domestic issues,” Bolsonaro told reporters in Brasilia on Wednesday. “There’s U.S. and China trade and the issue is that the whole world is interconnected. Any problem abroad has consequences for the entire world, not just here.”

Bolsonaro’s comments mark the first time he’s weighed in publicly on the currency as it tumbles on the back of a combination of domestic and international factors. A local oil action flopped earlier this month, frustrating expectations of massive capital inflows that could have propped up the real. Meanwhile, a recent sell-off in emerging market peers -- such as the Chilean peso -- as well as global trade tensions are also hitting the exchange rate.

Read more: Brazil Oil Auction a ’Total Disaster’ as Bidders Stay Away

Brazil’s real closed at 4.1994 per U.S. dollar on Tuesday. Local markets are closed on Wednesday due to a holiday.

Speaking before a Senate hearing on Tuesday, central bank President Roberto Campos Neto said the country’s risk perception has improved even as the currency has weakened. “If it starts to affect inflation, then we’ll have to act differently,” he said.

Read more: Brazil Growth Pickup, Currency Pressure May Limit Rate Cuts

To contact the reporter on this story: Simone Iglesias in Brasília at spiglesias@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Juan Pablo Spinetto at jspinetto@bloomberg.net, Matthew Malinowski

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.