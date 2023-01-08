Bolsonaro supporters storm Brazilian Congress

Police used tear gas in an attempt to repel protesters

Supporters of Brazilian far-right ex-president Jair Bolsonaro have stormed Congress and police have used tear gas in an attempt to repel them.

The dramatic scenes came a week after left-wing veteran Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's inauguration.

Supporters of Mr Bolsonaro - who refuse to accept that he lost the election - broke through barriers and entered the building in the capital, Brasília.

Protesters - who smashed windows of the building - had been camping nearby.

Mr Bolsonaro's supporters are calling for military intervention and the resignation of Mr da Silva - better known as Lula - who defeated his far-right rival in October's election.

Lula is currently on an official trip in São Paulo state.

In his inauguration speech, Lula vowed to rebuild a country in "terrible ruins".

He decried the policies of his predecessor, who went to the US to avoid the handover ceremony.